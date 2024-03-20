Dr. Dre Jokes His First Album Work with Snoop Dogg Since “Doggystyle” Will Be Called “Missionary”

"Dr. Dre will begin mixing in mid-April," Snoop Dogg revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Dr. Dre made his first late-night appearance in 30 years, and he did not disappoint!

The rapper and producer was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. When Kimmel noted that all of Hollywood Blvd was shut down for Dre’s ceremony, he said it was surreal given he had never even been to Hollywood until he was 16.

“I didn’t expect for there to be that many people out there to represent, but that was great,” he said.

Dre, 59, went on to say that while his passion is hip hop, he would consider working with artists outside that realm — such as Dolly Parton.

“I love Dolly Parton,” he revealed. “'Jolene' is one of my favorite songs.”

Disney/Randy Holmes Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and 50 Cent on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 19, 2024

He was later joined by Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent — two of his closest friends who, along with Eminem, who was not present, joined Dre at the ceremony earlier that day. These friends were also people Dre discovered and worked with throughout his career.

“I’ve never found an artist from a demo tape other than Snoop and Eminem,” Dre shared.

Disney/Randy Holmes Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and 50 Cent on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 19, 2024

In 2022, Eminem revealed that Dre's hospital stay after he suffered a brain aneurysm in January 2021 is what him and Snoop Dogg to end their feud.

The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper, 52, later added, “I’m Dr. Dre’s biggest fan.”

The pair also revealed to Kimmel that they would be working on another album together — the first since Snoop Dogg’s 1993 debut album.

“The first album was called Doggystyle, so we decided to flip it, and call this one Missionary,” Dre said, prompting laughs from Kimmel and the audience.

“Dr. Dre will begin mixing in mid-April,” Snoop Dogg said.

Disney/Randy Holmes Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 19, 2024

Full of announcements, Dre’s interview also revealed a new project from Eminem.

“Let me tell you something, let me explain something to you right now — Eminem is working on his own album which is coming out this year,” Dre said. “And I actually talked to him and he said it's OK for me to make that announcement right here on this show. So he has an album coming out — I’ve got songs on it and it’s fire. I’m actually gonna hear the entire album for the first time for tomorrow.”

Although the Death Row Records co-founder is working on the album with Eminem, he admitted the final result will be a surprise even to him.

“[Eminem] holds his music close to his chest, so I haven’t even heard everything, I haven’t even heard everything complete that I’ve done, but I’m gonna hear it, and he’s putting out an album this year.”

Monica Schipper/Getty Eminem, 50 Cent, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg in Hollywood on March 19, 2024

When 50 Cent, 48, joined the stage, the trio reminisced on 50 Cent’s famous upside down Super Bowl performance and joked about his two-month-long abstinence — which Dre and Snoop Dogg said they don’t believe.

They also discussed how Dre makes them nervous when they play music for him.

“He’s brutally honest,” Snoop Dogg confessed, as Dre chimed in to agree: “Yes, I am brutally honest.”

“Isn’t that what you want?” Dre added.



