Dr. Dre headlining A-list lineup including Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg for Super Bowl halftime show

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images)

Dr. Dre dropped a bombshell on Thursday.

No, he's not releasing Detox. But he's headlining an A-List lineup at Super Bowl LVI featuring longtime collaborators Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and Mary J. Blige.

I’m extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the #PepsiHalftime Show.



This will introduce the next saga of my career…



Bigger and Better than Ever!!!@NBCSports @Pepsi @NFL @RocNation #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/zn1wfJdhp2 — Dr. Dre (@drdre) September 30, 2021

The Super Bowl will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, just west of Los Angeles. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Lamar all call the Los Angeles area home.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said via a statement. “I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”