Dr Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige to Headline Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show

The performers have been set for the Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show, featuring an all star roster of R&B and rap talent new and old: Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige.

The NFL announced the performers on Thursday, and the big show takes place on Super Bowl Sunday on February 13, 2022.

This year’s five performers have between them 43 Grammys and 19 No. 1 Billboard albums. They take over from last time’s standalone performer in The Weeknd.

“Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution, so to be able to bring them back to LA, where it all began alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today,” Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing with Pepsi, said in a statement. “The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show has become a landmark cultural moment, bringing about some of the most iconic performances over the years – from JLo and Shakira to Lady Gaga to The Weeknd – and we are thrilled to bring together such an incredible array of talented, record-breaking musicians to put on a performance for the ages.”

Pepsi and the NFL are also teaming up to support the launch of Regional School #1, a magnet high school in South Los Angeles that is set to open for students next fall as part of the LA Unified School District. The high school is based on the USC Iovine and Young Academy, a program founded by Jimmy Iovine and Andre “Dr. Dre” Young, that will offer a unique educational model focused on the theme of Integrated Design, Technology, and Entrepreneurship.

More to come…