Dr. Dennis Gross Just Dropped A New Vitamin C Lactic Collection To Deliver Your Brightest Skin Ever

It’s hard to talk about the best skin care innovations over the last few years without mentioning internationally renowned dermatologist, Dr. Dennis Gross. His science-backed eponymous skin care line has engineered some of the best and most popular — not to mention incredibly effective — products for every type of skin concern and challenge. In fact, his standout hero product, the Alpha Beta Peels, is sold every two seconds while his SpectraLite FaceWare Pro LED Mask graces nearly every best of list (including ours) when it comes to skin care tech. So when he launches a new collection, we stand up and listen.

Today, he debuted his latest range, a vitamin C Lactic collection, at Sephora and Amazon, and it feels like Christmas morning for our complexion. The line includes four different formulas — a serum, a moisturizer, a cream and an eye treatment — that pair seriously high percentages (some of the highest we’ve seen) of antioxidant-rich vitamin C with lactic acid, a milk-derived alpha hydroxy acid that gently exfoliates skin, to balance uneven tone or texture, correct hyperpigmentation from the sun and overall revive dull, tired skin.

More from WWD

According to Dr. Gross, this pairing enables the vitamin C to penetrate your skin more deeply, while the lactic acid gets to work on the skin’s surface, sloughing away dead skin cells and strengthening the moisture barrier. What’s more, this potent blend of two powerhouse ingredients allows you to pare down your skin care routine, as you’re getting plenty of actives and overall nourishment from these formulations alone. Of course, you don’t need to splurge on all four at once (unless you’d like to!), but if you’ve been looking for a gentle way to incorporate vitamin C into your regime, this is your chance.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Vitamin C Lactic Dewy Deep Cream

Dr. Dennis Gross







Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Vitamin C Lactic Dewy Deep Cream



$75





Buy Now



Story continues

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Vitamin C Lactic 15% Firm + Bright Serum

Dr. Dennis Gross







Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Vitamin C Lactic 15% Firm + Bright Serum



$85





Buy Now



Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Vitamin C Lactic Firm + Bright Eye Treatment

Dr. Dennis Gross







Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Vitamin C Lactic Firm + Bright Eye Treatment



$68





Buy Now



Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Vitamin C Lactic Oil-Free Radiant Moisturizer

Dr. Dennis Gross







Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Vitamin C Lactic Oil-Free Radiant Moisturizer



$72





Buy Now



Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.