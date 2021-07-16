‘Dr Death’ Companion Docuseries About Christopher Duntsch Set at Peacock

If you’ve already finished Peacock’s new limited series “Dr. Death” and are looking for additional content about the real-life Dr. Christopher Duntsch (portrayed by Joshua Jackson on the scripted show), an infamous neurosurgeon who was sentenced to life imprisonment after maiming, harming, or killing 33 patients who came in for complex but routine spinal surgeries in the Dallas, TX area in the early 2010s — boy, are you in luck.

Peacock has set a companion docuseries for “Dr. Death,” which launched Thursday, titled “Dr. Death: The Undoctored Story.” That unscripted show will debut July 29.

According to the streaming service the fourt-part show “will offer audiences the chance to hear and see the whole story, told by the real people who survived it. In addition to interviews with the real-life Dr. Robert Henderson, Dr. Randall Kirby and Michelle Shughart (played by Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater and AnnaSophia Robb, respectively, in the scripted series), the docuseries will feature new conversations with others closest to Duntsch and his criminal case including Jerry Summers, Duntsch’s best friend who he paralyzed following two surgeries; Wendy Young, the ex-girlfriend of Duntsch and mother to his two sons; Dr. Joy Gathe-Ghermay, the anesthesiologist during Jerry Summer’s horrific surgery; Dr. Mark Hoyle, a Texas surgeon who physically tried to stop Duntsch during a surgery; Tex Muse and Pamela Trusty, two of Duntsch’s victims; and lawyers from the trial.”

You can watch the trailer for the docuseries via the video above.

The story of Duntsch was popularized by Wondery’s 2018 podcast “Dr. Death,” which is what Peacock’s scripted series starring Jackson is based on.

Produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, “Dr. Death: The Undoctored Story” is executive produced and directed by Sara Mast. Aaron Hart, Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy executive produce on behalf of Wondery.

More to come…



Read original story ‘Dr Death’ Companion Docuseries About Christopher Duntsch Set at Peacock At TheWrap