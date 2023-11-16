DR Congo faces logistical, security challenges before pivotal December poll

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is gearing up for high-stakes elections on December 20, with incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi facing a crowded field of challengers that includes the runner-up in the disputed 2018 vote and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate. With five weeks to go before polls open, organisers face a host of challenges as they seek to avoid the delays and confusion that marred the last election five years ago.

Some 44 million people are eligible to cast their ballots in the December 20 presidential contest – just under half the population of sub-Saharan Africa’s largest country. Voters will also be electing members of the national parliament and of regional assemblies in DRC’s 26 provinces, as well as local councillors.

Challenges abound in this sprawling nation with a land area of 2.3 million square kilometres, whose eastern provinces have been in the throes of grisly fighting between the army and rebel militia for more than two decades.

With just over a month to go ahead of the high-stakes elections, FRANCE 24 takes stock of the forces at play and the many challenges ahead.

Advantage Tshisekedi?

Tshisekedi, 60, received his ruling party’s official endorsement on October 1 and is supported by a number of political heavyweights. They include cabinet ministers Vital Kamerhe, a former head of the National Assembly, and Jean-Pierre Bemba, the former vice-president who was convicted of war crimes by the International Criminal Court and later acquitted.



