Dr. Christmas Reveals How He Decorated Beyoncé and JAY-Z's House in Three Days With a 'Christmas in Africa' Theme

Brandon Williams/Getty; Ian West/PA Images via Getty Bob Pranga, Beyonce and Jay-Z

Dr. Christmas just shared how he styled Beyoncé and Jay-Z's home for the holiday season.

Dr. Christmas, whose real name is Bob Pranga, shared with PEOPLE what it's been like to help celebrities deck the halls for the past 40 years. The 61-year-old designer shared how “fascinating” it was to decorate the “Crazy in Love” collaborators’ home with their desired “Christmas in Africa” theme.

“I got a call from her assistant that they decided they wanted to spend Christmas in Malibu... three days before Christmas," Pranga shared with PEOPLE.

Brandon Williams/Getty Bob Pranga on December 3, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

"It was a fascinating thing to me because I went out there and it was like a movie set," said Pranga. "All these people were hired to make this house perfect before they got there for Christmas Eve."

He shared how he and his team were on a tight time constraint with just the simple direction of making their home a “Christmas in Africa" theme with "beautiful colors and prints.” He revealed that the team had “less than 24 hours to prepare her home.”

“Beyoncé is just a lovely lady. She's very chill,” explained Pranga. “People are always looking for those wonderful or horrible stories of celebrities.”

“But I get to see these people as people at home,” he simply concluded.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images Jay Z and Beyonce on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Ahead of this year’s Christmas, the “Drunk in Love” singer recently stepped out for a Thursday event in honor of the release of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé in Brazil.

During the fan event screening titled "Club Renaissance," she addressed fans from the stage of a convention center in Salvador, Bahia — and even brought out one of her tour traditions.

The Grammy winner treated fans by performing the mute challenge. But in the fans' clip, when she sang “look around, everybody on mute” lyric from her track “Energy,” the crowd was simply too excited and didn’t go silent.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Beyonce and Jay-Z February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé arrives in theaters in Brazil several weeks after it hit cinemas in the U.S. and other countries across the globe on Dec. 1.

The 4 artist celebrated the film — which documents her acclaimed, record-shattering 2023 world tour and its behind-the-scenes moments — with two other premiere events in Los Angeles and London.

Tickets for Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé are available to purchase now.



