Dr. Bonnie Henry says leave your hairdo to the pros after 'tinkering' herself

VICTORIA — British Columbia's provincial health officer apologized to her hairdresser on Tuesday for taking matters into her own hands during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just in case anyone noticed a change in her appearance, Dr. Bonnie Henry said she is following her own rules on physical distancing by avoiding her hair stylist.

Henry's normally blond hair has looked slightly darker in the livestream from the province's daily pandemic news conferences.

"They say the number 1 thing not to do in a pandemic is your own hair and I will say believe them," she told the briefing in Victoria on Tuesday, without being asked about her hair.

"And my apologies to ... my hair dresser, but I did do some of my own tinkering with my hair in the last couple of days so, yes, I did not go to the hair dresser's."

Henry didn't say what she had done to her hair.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 7, 2020.

The Canadian Press