Dr. Blair Masters Discusses Traditional & Modern Influences in the Wellness App, AcuSmart

Mission Matters Business Podcast
·2 min read

Dr. Blair Masters, Founder of AcuSmart.com, was interviewed by Adam Torres on Mission Matters Fitness Podcast.

Beverly Hills , March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Blair Masters talks with Mission Matters about the new innovative AcuSmart app and helping people stay well. Highlighting the role of a holistic health approach that people can implement at home.

Listen to the complete interview of Dr. Blair Masters with Adam Torres on the Mission Matters Fitness Podcast.

Personal Healing for You and Your Family
Acupuncture at Home

What mission matters to you?

Inclined to provide people with broader and better options for wellness, Dr. Masters says he’s driven by a mission to help people. As so many people deal with problems and conditions that they can help with changes to their lifestyle, diet and stimulation of specific acupoints, without ever going to the doctor’s office.

“The goal of AcuSmart is to educate people to select the right action steps to make them well and keep them well, leading to a better community and a better world,” he says.

How did your professional journey begin?

Dr. Masters is a third-generation chiropractor and third-generation acupuncturist; one of nine chiropractors total in the family, he says healing has been a part of his life and the lives of those closest to him for a very long time.

Tell us about the AcuSmart app.

Acusmart is a health app made to help people improve their health by blending traditional Asian healing techniques with modern knowledge of nutrition, diet, and emotional awareness, Dr. Masters explains. Combining the thousands of years of research and development that have gone into the practice of acupuncture, but without needles, he says Acusmart helps individuals and families make life-changing health improvements to multiple areas. The goal is for the app to work seamlessly with users’ schedules, at their convenience, without having to visit the doctor’s office.

He explains that the AcuSmart app incorporates acupuncture, emotion, and nutrition into an interface from which a user can select any of 100 different symptoms and find the relevant acupuncture-based solution for whatever they’re suffering from. In addition to multiple health questionnaires, the app also offers a learning section to share relevant, useful content. Dr. Masters notes that there’s even a section specifically dedicated to kids’ wellness, so the entire family can participate together.

To learn more, visit AcuSmart.com online. The AcuSmart app is downloadable in both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Attachment


