Dr. Aric Logsdon Joins Psycheceutical Bioscience, Inc. as Company’s Scientific Director

MIAMI, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psycheceutical Bioscience, Inc ("Psycheceutical" or the "Company") (OTC: BWVI), a bioscience company dedicated to developing cutting-edge technologies for the next generation of mental health treatments, today announced the addition of Dr. Aric Logsdon as the company's Scientific Director.



As an established expert in neuroscience research, Dr. Logsdon will oversee the company's drug development plans and guide the Company on providing cutting-edge biomedical research, in addition to helping further develop and manage the Company’s clinical trial pipeline.

"As a medical community, we remain largely without treatments for neuropsychiatric and neurocognitive disorders, including post-traumatic stress disorder and dementia. Psychedelics have profound effects on the human brain – which are still poorly understood,” said Dr. Aric Logsdon, Scientific Director of Psycheceutical. "I am proud to join a company with a mission to determine how psychedelics can directly impact the human brain, and I look forward to working with Psycheceutical’s other neuroscience and pharmaceutical development experts towards our goal of making these life-changing treatments more safe and accessible through Psycheceutical."

Dr. Logsdon is a biomedical scientist with specific expertise in blood-brain barrier physiology and a strong background in preclinical drug discovery for neuropsychiatric and neurocognitive disorders. He earned his Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Sciences from West Virginia University and then completed postdoctoral training at the University of Washington. Most recently, he held a faculty appointment with the University of Washington's Department of Medicine and served as a Health Science Specialist for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Dr. Logsdon has published over 50 peer-reviewed publications in high-impact scientific journals, including Nature Neuroscience, Nature Metabolism, Nature Aging and Alzheimer's & Dementia, and is the recipient of several prestigious honors and awards from research societies, including the Psychoneuroimmunology Research Society, the International Society for Cerebral Blood Flow and Metabolism, and the National Neurotrauma Society.

"We are excited to have Dr. Logsdon join our team of expert technologists and mental health science experts," said Chad Harman, CEO of Psycheceutical. "We look forward to the advantages of having a biomedical scientist with Dr. Logsdon's aptitude and experience in blood-brain barrier physiology to optimize the development of our brain-drug delivery technologies and help guide our drug development pipeline."

About Psycheceutical Bioscience, Inc.

Psycheceutical Bioscience, Inc. (OTC: BWVI), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Psycheceutical, Inc., is seeking to develop cutting-edge delivery technologies to support safe and effective delivery of psychedelic pharmaceutical medicines. Powered by a management and advisory team with more than 100 years combined experience in development, regulatory approval processes, and commercialization across the pharmaceutical industry, Psycheceutical is on a mission to develop, improve, and commercialize cutting-edge delivery technologies that can be used across the mental health treatment spectrum while providing safe and effective delivery of psychedelic pharmaceutical medicines. Learn more at Psycheceutical.com .

