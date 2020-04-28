Dr. Anthony Fauci Praises Brad Pitt’s ‘Classy’ ‘SNL’ Impersonation of Him

Click here to read the full article.

Dr. Anthony Fauci gave a thumbs up to Brad Pitt’s portrayal of him on last weekend’s “Saturday Night Live At Home” edition.

Pitt began Saturday’s remotely produced episode with a cold open, playing Fauci as he clarified some of the misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic. He responded to President Trump’s comments about disinfectant and UV light helping lessen the virus’ impact, setting the record straight.

In an interview on Telemundo’s “Un Nuevo Dia” on Monday, Fauci praised Pitt’s performance and said he was a big fan of him.

“I think he did great. I’m a great fan of Brad Pitt, and that’s the reason why when people ask me who I would like to play me, I mention Brad Pitt. He’s one of my favorite actors. I think he did a great job,” Fauci said.

He also said that Pitt was “classy” for breaking character and thanking the doctors and nurses around the world at the end of the sketch.

“I think he showed that he is really a classy guy when at the end he took off his hair and thanked me and all of the health care workers. So not only is he a really great actor, but he is actually a classy person,” he said.

The latest episode of “SNL” also featured appearances by Adam Sandler, Paul Rudd, Charles Barkley and a performance by Miley Cyrus.

