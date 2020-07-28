Dr. Anthony Fauci: Marlins' outbreak puts MLB season in danger, but it doesn't need to stop

The COVID-19 outbreak on the Miami Marlins resulted in two postponed games on Monday and brought up some important questions: Are MLB’s protocols really enough to prevent players from getting sick? Is it even safe for MLB to have a season?

Who better to answer those questions than Dr. Anthony Fauci, avid Washington Nationals fan and longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Fauci spoke about MLB’s COVID-19 outbreak on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday, and professed his faith in MLB’s protocols and their ability to contain and stop an outbreak.

Dr. Fauci: MLB season doesn’t need to stop — yet

Fauci was asked point blank by “Good Morning America” co-anchor George Stephanopoulos whether the baseball season can continue in light of the Marlins’ COVID-19 outbreak, and he took an optimistic approach.

“I don’t know,” Fauci said. “I hope so, because I know Major League Baseball — the players, the owners, the managers — have put a lot of effort into getting together and putting protocols that we feel would work.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci doesn't think the Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak should stop the MLB season. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Fauci sent well wishes to the Marlins players and coaches who have tested positive over the last few days — reportedly at least 11 players and 2 coaches — and acknowledged that the outbreak could put the future of the season in doubt.

“You just have to watch this. This could put it in danger," Fauci told Stephanopoulos. “I don't believe they need to stop, but we just need to follow this and see what happens with other teams on a day-by-day basis."

Fauci and MLB are on the same page

Fauci’s comments on Tuesday echo commissioner Rob Manfred’s first public comments about the Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak on Monday. Manfred said that they believe in their safety protocols and there’s been no discussion about stopping the season.

On conference call with owners today, Manfred said there were no serious discussions about stopping the season: "We believe the protocols are adequate to keep our players safe." — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) July 27, 2020

