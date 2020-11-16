Dr AM Arun, Founder of Vasan Eye Care, Dies Due to Cardiac Arrest at Age of 51

Chennai, November 16: Dr AM Arun, founder of India's one-time most successful private eye care clinic chain, died on Monday in Chennai. The Vasan Eye Care founder breathed his last at Kauvery Hospitals in the Tamil Nadu capital, where he was rushed to after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Senior Doctor Dies of COVID-19 in Kolkata, Says Health Department.

Arun passed away before the doctors could response, said reports citing officials who confirmed that he was "brought dead". While heart attack is considered to be the reason behind demise, the body has been sent for post-mortem to leave no room for apprehensions.

Arun was 51 years old at the time of his demise. Over the past couple of years, he had been facing legal challenges after his name propped up in a money laundering case. The Vasan Eye Care network was derailed after he came under the radar.

The company had once drawn glare of global pharmaceutical and healthcare sector giants over their pace of expansion in India. The Singapore government had also picked up stakes in bid to further expand eye care network in India.

Vasan Eye Care is currently under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) process. The designated Resolution Professional has invited a team of potential bidders to buy the stakes in the eye care hospital chain.