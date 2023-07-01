DPS Resources Berhad (KLSE:DPS) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at DPS Resources Berhad (KLSE:DPS) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for DPS Resources Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.023 = RM4.2m ÷ (RM217m - RM32m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, DPS Resources Berhad has an ROCE of 2.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 8.6%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of DPS Resources Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that DPS Resources Berhad is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 2.3% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 59% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that DPS Resources Berhad has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. Since the stock has only returned 29% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for DPS Resources Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

