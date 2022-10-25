DPS Group Adds Aimee Penko as Engineering Execution Manager

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / DPS Group, a privately-owned, global engineering, procurement, construction management and validation (EPCMV) firm serving high-tech process industries, today announced it has added Aimee Penko as its new Engineering Execution Manager. Reporting to Director of Engineering Andrew Harris, she will be responsible for driving multidisciplinary coordination and technical checks of project deliverables.

DPS Group Global, Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Press release picture

"Delivering the highest quality work for our clients is our top priority. Aimee's engineering design quality control expertise and passion for continuous improvement makes Aimee a perfect fit for her new role at DPS. She will imbue a cross-functional quality by design culture into our deliverable execution strategies while maintaining conformance to company standards," said Andrew. "We are proud to welcome Aimee and know she will continually refine our workflows to ensure that coordinated, best-in-class designs are consistently delivered to our clients."

Based in the Philadelphia office, Aimee has over 30 years of technical design and leadership experience within the life sciences industry. Her experience encompasses championing continuous improvement of procedures and technical skills, identifying and mitigating project risks, and reviewing deliverables for multidisciplinary coordination while promoting a culture of technical excellence within the office. Her core knowledge skill set is in the automation, instrumentation & controls field with a broad understanding of all disciplines, design deliverables and project execution methodologies.

A member of the International Society of Automation (ISA) and the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE), Aimee earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Widener University.

Serving high-tech industries around the world, DPS Group delivers full-service engineering across a range of disciplines, including project management, procurement, design, construction management, health and safety management, commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV), and facility start-up.

Story continues

About DPS Group

DPS Group is a global engineering, consulting and project management company, serving high-tech industries around the world. DPS delivers services for clients across the complete engineering and construction value chain including feasibility studies, concepts, consulting, architecture, engineering, procurement, construction management, commissioning, qualification, and validation as well as client-side technical services.

DPS applies its extensive process engineering expertise built over 47 years, as well as significant Lean construction experience to assist clients in high-end process sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotech, and semiconductors to deliver manufacturing facilities speedily, safely, and cost effectively. What sets the firm apart is the partnerships it builds with clients through a fundamental understanding of their businesses and its own agility, flexibility, original thinking, and high-caliber people.

DPS has grown substantially in recent years and now employs more than 2,500 people in 18 offices and on client sites in Ireland, U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Israel, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. For more information, visit www.dpsgroupglobal.com.

Media Contact

Susan Shelby, FSMPS, CPSM

Rhino PR

978.985.4541

dps@rhinopr.com

SOURCE: DPS Group Global





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/721995/DPS-Group-Adds-Aimee-Penko-as-Engineering-Execution-Manager



