DPD acquires Absolutely to boost same-day delivery offering in London

DPD UK has acquired London-based courier Absolutely (DPD UK)

Delivery business DPD UK has acquired 147-year-old “London Courier” Absolutely, as it aims to improve its same-day delivery offering.

Absolutely - which operates in London and the South East - has 2,500 clients and a team of 200 couriers delivering goods via vans, motorbikes and bicycles. It was founded in 1865 as G. Thompson Limited.

DPD acquired CitySprint last month. Like Absolutely, CitySprint focused on the same-day delivery market.

“We're delighted to welcome the Absolutely team to our UK business. Same day delivery is one of the fastest growing segments of the logistics market and this move allows us to further strengthen and expand our offer in this area, following the acquisition of CitySprint last year,” DPD UK CEO Elaine Kerr said.

“Looking ahead, DPD UK is strongly positioned to meet this rising demand and consolidate our place as a market leader in same day delivery.”

Stuart Godman, CEO of Absolutely, said his business would continue on as it did pre-acquisition for the time being.

"We are very excited to become part of the DPD UK family. With a long history in the industry, we know that same day delivery is essential for keeping businesses of all sizes moving,” he said. “This move is great news for our existing customers, and we look forward to offering them access to DPD's broader range of services in due course. But for now, it's very much business as usual."