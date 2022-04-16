Dozier's two-run blast lifts the Royals to win over Detroit

  • Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier, right, celebrates with Adalberto Mondesi (27) after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    1/5

    Tigers Royals Baseball

    Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier, right, celebrates with Adalberto Mondesi (27) after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier (16) crosses the plate past Detroit Tigers catcher Dustin Garneau after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    2/5

    Tigers Royals Baseball

    Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier (16) crosses the plate past Detroit Tigers catcher Dustin Garneau after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kansas City Royals' Carlos Santana, left, runs home while Detroit Tigers left fielder Eric Haase (13) tries to catch a two-run home run ball hit by Hunter Dozier during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    3/5

    Tigers Royals Baseball

    Kansas City Royals' Carlos Santana, left, runs home while Detroit Tigers left fielder Eric Haase (13) tries to catch a two-run home run ball hit by Hunter Dozier during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Detroit Tigers center fielder Daz Cameron catches a fly ball for the out on Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    4/5

    Tigers Royals Baseball

    Detroit Tigers center fielder Daz Cameron catches a fly ball for the out on Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier (17) is tagged out at home by Detroit Tigers catcher Dustin Garneau as he tried to score on a single by Nicky Lopez during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    5/5

    Tigers Royals Baseball

    Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier (17) is tagged out at home by Detroit Tigers catcher Dustin Garneau as he tried to score on a single by Nicky Lopez during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier, right, celebrates with Adalberto Mondesi (27) after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier (16) crosses the plate past Detroit Tigers catcher Dustin Garneau after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Royals' Carlos Santana, left, runs home while Detroit Tigers left fielder Eric Haase (13) tries to catch a two-run home run ball hit by Hunter Dozier during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Detroit Tigers center fielder Daz Cameron catches a fly ball for the out on Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier (17) is tagged out at home by Detroit Tigers catcher Dustin Garneau as he tried to score on a single by Nicky Lopez during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARC BOWMAN
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kansas City Royals
    Kansas City Royals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Hunter Dozier
    Hunter Dozier
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hunter Dozier homered to break a tie in the sixth, and lead the Kansas City Royals to a 3-1 win over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

After Carlos Santana walked with one out, Dozier lifted an 0-2 pitch from Will Vest (0-1) into the left field bleachers for his first home run of the year.

Collin Snider (2-0), the first of four Royals relievers, picked up the victory getting five outs. Josh Staumont earned the club’s first save of the season as Kansas City snapped a five-game losing streak.

Royals starter Kris Bubic departed after 4 1/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits and five walks; he struck out four.

Kansas City took an early 1-0 lead when Bobby Witt, Jr., and Andrew Benintendi singled with one out in the first. Salvador Perez brought in Witt with a ground out. It was the first run scored by the Royals in the first inning this year. They have surrendered 11 first-inning runs.

The Tigers responded the next inning when Dustin Garneau’s two-out double plated Daz Cameron, who had walked and stolen second.

Detroit starter Matt Manning left the game after two innings with right shoulder discomfort; he allowed a run on five hits with two strikeouts.

TRANSACTIONS

Tigers: Optioned RHP Elvin Rodriguez to Triple-A Toledo and selected RHP Wily Peralta from Toledo; RHP Bryan Garcia has been designated for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: SS Javier Baez was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 13, with a right thumb injury initially suffered during an Opening Day celebration. RF Robbie Grossman returned to the lineup after missing three days with a groin injury.

UP NEXT

The series concludes Sunday afternoon with Detroit LHP Tyler Alexander (0-0, 5.06 ERA) facing off against Kansas City RHP Carlos Hernandez (0-0, 8.31).

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Toyota confirms Supra will finally get manual transmission

    Toyota announced that feedback from customers has convinced it to offer the Supra with a manual transmission. It will make its debut in 2022.

  • Guelph, Ont., track and field club brings fitness, friendship to LGBTQ community

    Decked out in purple shorts and zebra-print running shoes, Jacob Maxwell leads about a dozen people through a brisk workout at the University of Guelph field house. By day, the 22-year-old studies to be a veterinarian. But on Sunday nights, he coaches Telos Athletics: an amateur track and field club that aims to bring the joy of movement to the LGBTQ community in the Ontario city. "Telos is … really a space for any kind of physical activity, all based on the principle that queer people are welco

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Ryan Hartman flips off Evander Kane after heated altercation

    Ryan Hartman let his feelings about Evander Kane be known to the world Tuesday night.

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Tim Stützle leads Ottawa Senators past Detroit Red Wings 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Tim Stützle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night. Austin Watson added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a three-game slide. Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves. Stützle's goals were both empty-netters, one with 1:05 left and another with 14 seconds remaining. The 20-year-old forward also picked up his 30th assist on Batherson's 15th goal of the season. Tyler Bertuz

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • 'I can attack anybody': Pascal Siakam on offensive game

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his matchup with the 76ers, how transition becomes more difficult and the James Harden-Joel Embiid pick and roll.

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. the Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Arizona Coyotes vs. the Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provi

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • 5 reasons why the Raptors will beat the 76ers

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to outline five reasons why the Toronto Raptors will beat the Philadelphia 76ers in their best-of-seven series. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • The playoff races that matter down the stretch of the NHL season

    There's only slight intrigue when it comes to who will make it in, but there is plenty of jockeying for position to be done leading into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Blues beat Wild 6-5 in OT to wrap up playoff spot

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored 56 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues wrapped up a playoff spot, beating the Minnesota Wild 6-5 on Saturday for their season-high eighth straight victory. Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev, David Perron, Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich scored in regulation and Ville Husso made 31 saves. Schenn ended it after Minnesota rallied with a four-goal third period. The Blues swept the season series against Minnesota, their likely first-round opponent,