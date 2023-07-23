Dozens of yachts retire from Channel race due to ‘brutal’ gale-force winds

Dozens of yachts have been forced to retire from the world’s largest offshore race due to “brutal” gale-force conditions in the Channel, with other vessels forced to seek shelter and one believed to have sunk.

Strong winds and torrential rain affected the 50th edition of the Rolex Fastnet race, which has been organised by the Royal Ocean Racing Club since 1925 and takes place every two years. This year’s event set a new record of 430 yachts, surpassing the 388 that took part in 2019.

But organisers said about 86 had retired after a “brutal” first night of the 600-mile race. Competitors set off from Cowes on the Isle of Wight on Saturday heading for the finishing line in Cherbourg, north-west France, via the Fastnet Rock off Ireland.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

One yacht, the Sun Fast 3600 Vari, sank off the Isle of Wight and its crew are said to be safe and well. In a statement, the Rolex Fastnet race committee said: “At approximately 16.30 yesterday afternoon the Sun Fast 3600 Vari began to take on water south-west of the Needles.

“Thanks to the swift response of the emergency services both crew members were evacuated to Yarmouth, Isle of Wight, and are safe and well. The boat is believed to have sunk although the exact reasons are not yet confirmed.”

HM Coastguard reported involvement in 28 incidents, some involving injured crew. The race director, Steve Cole, told the BBC: “The strong winds last night were forecast well in advance.

“The club would like to thank HM Coastguard and the RNLI for their assistance. It is thanks to their effort and skill that the incidents were dealt with professionally and those who required assistance were recovered safely.

“Now the front has passed, the wind and sea state have dropped, and conditions are even set to be light over the next 24 hours.”

The race’s official blog reported that the crew on Stuart Lawrence’s J/120 Scream II reported wind speeds of 46 knots on Saturday evening.

Poole lifeboat station said it had attended yachts encountering problems on Saturday evening in “lively” conditions during “relentless heavy rain”.

An RNLI volunteer helm, Jonathan Clark, said: “With the challenging conditions out there tonight, RNLI lifeboats from Yarmouth, Swanage and Weymouth are being kept very busy helping to keep people safe and there are a lot of vessels in Poole tonight seeking safe haven.”

Boats of all ages, shapes and sizes participate in the historic race, which attracts amateurs and professionals.