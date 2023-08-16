Dozens suffer suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at Lincolnshire go-karting track

An investigation has been launched after dozens of people are believed to have suffered carbon monoxide poisoning at a go-karting track.

Police said 33 people were believed to have fallen ill after attending Proport Indoor Karting in Lincoln on Tuesday.

The force said it received reports on Tuesday evening that some of those who attended the venue had to go to hospital due to feeling unwell.

Clair Raybould, director of system delivery for NHS Lincolnshire ICB, said: "We are working together across the health and care system to ensure we are able to support the small number affected quickly and safely following reports of people feeling unwell following their visit to the karting centre.

"We would ask anyone experiencing symptoms linked to this to seek medical advice via NHS111.

"We would also like to reassure the public that, unless they have been to the centre on August 15 specifically and are also experiencing symptoms, they do not need to act."

A spokesperson for the City of Lincoln Council said: "We are working closely with public health and police colleagues to undertake a further investigation of the circumstances around the reported incident.

"In the meantime, all visitors to Proport Indoor Karting in Lincoln on 15 August who have not received contact from Lincolnshire Police Force but are experiencing headaches, dizziness and nausea following their visit should call or visit NHS 111 to seek appropriate medical advice."



Police urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the force quoting incident 552 of August 15.

Gridline Racing, who own the track, has been approached for comment.

