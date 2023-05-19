Dozens of shows to be pulled from Disney+ and Hulu in cost-cutting move

Disney is trimming down its streaming offerings.

The company is set to remove more than two dozen titles from Disney+ and Hulu beginning May 26 in a push to reduce costs, EW has learned. Impacted series include Willow, Y: The Last Man, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Best in Dough, and Big Shot. Though the shows will no longer be available on Disney's streaming platforms, they could be made available through third-party services in the future.

The news, though sad for fans and the creative teams behind the titles, was not unexpected. During Disney's post-earnings call last week, CFO Christine McCarthy said the company was in the process of "reviewing the content on our [direct-to-consumer] services to align with the strategic changes in our approach to content curation."

"As a result, we will be removing certain content from our streaming platforms and currently expect to take an impairment charge of approximately $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion. The charge, which will not be recorded in our segment results, will primarily be recognized in the third quarter as we complete our review and remove the content," she said, adding that "going forward, we intend to produce lower volumes of content in alignment with this strategic shift."

Ben Schnetzer on 'Y: The Last Man'

Rafy Winterfeld/FX Ben Schnetzer on 'Y: The Last Man'

The move by Disney follows similar cost-cutting measures implemented by Warner Bros. Discovery late last year, when it pulled the likes of Westworld, The Nevers, Generation, FBoy Island, Legendary, The Time Traveler's Wife, The Gordita Chronicles, and Raised by Wolves from HBO Max. A day later, the company announced that some of those titles were being sent to third-party FAST services.

It remains to be seen if any of the Disney titles will meet the same fate. See a partial list of the shows being removed next week below.

Be Our Chef

Best in Dough

Best in Snow

Big Shot

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

Dollface

Earth to Ned

Everything's Trash

Foodtastic

Howard

It's a Dog's Life With Bill Farmer

Little Demon

Love in the Time of Corona

Maggie

Magic Camp

The Making of Willow

The Mysterious Benedict Society

The One and Only Ivan

Pistol

The Premise

The Quest

Stuntman

Timmy Failure

Willow

Wolfgang

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Y: The Last Man

