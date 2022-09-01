Dozens of premieres for cinemagoers at London Film Festival

Carey Mulligan (Getty Images)

The full schedule has been unveiled for this year’s BFI London Film Festival with dozens of premieres over 12 days including films featuring stars such as Carey Mulligan and Emily Blunt.

Mulligan co-stars opposite Zoe Kazan in She Said about the journalists who helped uncover Harvey Weinstein’s lengthy history of sexual misconduct while Blunt will be seen in The English - a western made for Amazon and the BBC.

Other big films include Guillermo Del Toro’s take on Pinocchio, Empire of Light by Sam Mendes which stars Olivia Colman and Colin Firth and My Policeman which co-stars Harry Styles and The Crown actress Emma Corrin.

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin in My Policeman (Courtesy of Prime Video)

Corrin will also be seen in a new version of Lady Chatterley’s Lover and film fans can also see Daniel Craig in Glass Onion: A Knives Out mystery - the follow up to the hit whodunnit.

Daniel Craig in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

Festival director Tricia Tuttle said: “If there is something that unites these brilliant but disparate works, it’s the boldness and ambition of their filmmakers and creators. As we emerge from an unprecedented period of disruption and change – a global health crisis, instability, climate change, artists are our North Star, helping guide us and shape our understanding in a complex and often confusing world.

“And the work here reminds me again of why we love films, television, visual storytelling of all kinds…it has the power to help us see. We are so grateful to these artists for their work and can’t wait to share it with audiences.“

This year’s festival, the 66th, runs from October 5 to 16 with cinemas including the BFI Southbank among the venues hosting screenings.

It features work from more than 63 countries with 41% of the programme by women and non-binary filmmakers.

Awards will be presented for best first feature, documentary, short film and the audience will also be allowed to vote for their favourites.