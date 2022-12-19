20 people injured after severe turbulence on Hawaiian Airlines flight to Honolulu

JULIA JACOBO
·2 min read
Twenty people, including three flight attendants, were injured after a Hawaiian Airlines flight en route to Honolulu experienced severe turbulence, in what's being called a "very rare" event, according to officials.

Hawaiian Airlines Flight 35 was flying from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu when the pilots reported severe turbulence around 10:30 a.m. Hawaii Standard Time on Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The Airbus A330 was about 30 minutes outside of Honolulu when it began experiencing turbulence, according to Honolulu EMS. The flight landed safely in Honolulu at about 10:50 a.m., according to a statement from Hawaiian Airlines.

Officials initially said that paramedics and emergency medical technicians who responded to the scene treated 36 patients.

Jon Snook, Hawaiian Airlines COO, said during a press conference that 20 injuries have been recorded, and 13 people were transported to local hospitals, including three crew members. No one is in critical condition at this time, officials said.

Officials said earlier Sunday that 11 patients were initially listed as in serious condition, while nine were listed as in stable condition.

They're "grateful that it seems at this moment that none of those guests that were transported to [the] hospital are in critical condition," Snook said.

PHOTO: Seats in the emergency exit row of a airplane are seen in an undated stock photo. (STOCK PHOTO/Fotoamp/Shutterstock)
The youngest patient treated was 14 months old, according to Honolulu EMS.

Injuries included head lacerations, bumps, bruises and loss of consciousness, officials said, and several people experienced nausea and vomiting.

The seatbelt sign was on at the time of turbulence, Snook said. There was unstable air in the area but no warning that the particular patch of air was dangerous, officials said. Specifics on how much altitude was lost were not immediately available.

The flight crew declared an emergency and made a direct descent into the airport where emergency responders were staged, officials said.

This type of event is "very rare," Honolulu EMS Director Jim Ireland said.

There were 278 passengers and 10 crew members on board the flight, the airline said.

"We feel it's fortunate that there were not any deaths or other critical injuries," Jim Ireland, director of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department, said. "And we're also very hopeful that all will recover and make a full recovery, and our thoughts are with all of them and their families. It was a team response today."

The FAA is investigating the incident, the agency said. The National Transportation Safety Board will also be involved in the investigation, officials said.

ABC News' Marilyn Heck and Alex Stone contributed to this report.

20 people injured after severe turbulence on Hawaiian Airlines flight to Honolulu originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

