Dozens object to Sleaford market place revamp plan

Lights would be installed to illuminate St Denys' Church under the plans

More than 100 objections have been lodged against a £1m plan to revamp a Lincolnshire market place.

North Kesteven District Council wants to replace a car park with flowerbeds, paving, lighting and outdoor seating outside St Denys' Church in Sleaford.

Under the proposals, the market, which takes place three times a week, would continue but the car park would close.

But traders are concerned of potential impact on their business, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

A petition expressing widespread concern about the effect on the town's economy and cultural heritage has received more than 1,100 signatures.

The square outside St Denys' Church is currently used for parking and the town's market

Wendy and Ken Hanslip, owners of Bellissimo Boutique, fear their business would struggle under the proposed changes to delivery and loading arrangements, which would require them to transport goods across busy roads.

Sleaford Market Place Group, comprising local businesses and organisations, said there had been a lack of consultation and understanding of how businesses operated.

The group said it had told the council closing the car park would "cause demonstrable harm to the ability of those businesses and organisations that rely on the current arrangement to maintain and service their premises and to attract visitors to them".

Churchwardens at St Denys' Church feared many elderly people would experience difficulties in gaining "good access to church activities".

A planning application has been submitted by the council

One resident objected due to "insufficient parking in Sleaford town centre".

However, others said the plan was a "positive investment" for the town.

The authority said it acknowledged the concerns but "the long-term benefits, including the enhancement of heritage settings and the creation of a vibrant public space, outweigh the short-term challenges".

If approved, the council expects the project to be part-funded by a £1m grant from government, with work set to start in spring 2024.

The authority said the market would be relocated elsewhere in the town centre during construction.

New paving, seating and raised beds would be installed under the scheme

