Dozens killed in Russian airstrikes on base as war moves closer to Nato territory

Ambulances scrambled to the military base where 35 people were killed. (Getty Images)

Dozens were killed in a Russian strike on a military base less than 15 miles from the Polish border as the war in Ukraine creeps closer to Nato backed territory.

Russia fired 30 rockets at the Yavoriv army base leaving 35 dead and 134 injured, according to Ukrainian officials.

The base has been used by foreign instructors to train local troops and the attack followed a warning from the Kremlin that convoys of weapons from countries supporting Ukraine were a ‘legitimate target’.

Maksym Kozytsky, governor of the western Lviv region where the attack took place, issued the casualty figures but could not confirm of any civilians had been killed in the bombardment. Russia claimed 180 ‘foreign fighters’ had died in the bombing.

The Lviv region has been largely spared Russian shelling and the attack has ratcheted up tensions in the conflict because the potential for miscalculation. Nato has warned that it will defend ‘every inch’ of Nato backed territory which includes Poland.

While some Russian attacks were directed at critical infrastructure, other strikes appear to have hit heavily populated areas. The northern city of Chernihiv was struck for the third night in a row, and nine people were killed in a Russian bombardment near Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine.

US journalist Brent Renaud was shot dead reportedly by Russian soldiers manning a checkpoint in Irpin, a battle zone outside Kyiv.

Renaud, 51, was hit in the neck while his colleague was injured but survived the attack.

Meanwhile Boris Johnson told Volodymyr Zelensky that Russian president Vladimir Putin’s “barbaric actions” such as the killing of the award winning journalist were “testing not just Ukraine but all of humanity”.

The Prime Minister spoke to the Ukrainian president on Sunday afternoon, according to No 10.

“He commended the president and the Ukrainian people on their fortitude. The Prime Minister said Putin’s barbaric actions were testing not just Ukraine but all of humanity,” a Downing Street spokesman said.

Story continues

“The leaders condemned the murders of Brent Renaud and countless innocent Ukrainians, and the abduction of the mayors of Dniprorudne and Melitopol. The Prime Minister outlined the support the UK continues to deliver to Ukraine. He said the UK would continue to pursue more options for bolstering Ukraine’s self-defence, working with partners including at Tuesday’s meeting of the Joint Expeditionary Force in London.

“The Prime Minister said the UK would continue to stand behind Ukraine in all their efforts to bring an end to this disastrous conflict.”

The bulk of Russian ground forces are now only 15.5 miles (25 kilometers) from the centre of the Ukrainian capital, according to the UK’s Ministry of Defence and backed by satellite images.

Military experts believe the Russians are attempting to encircle Kyiv and cut off its supply lines. In response the City’s defenders have been laying tank traps and bolstering positions with more troops and weaponry and are braced for further attacks.

Meanwhile the head of the Luhansk regional administration, Serhiy Haidai, said there had been “massive shelling” of several towns, including Kreminna and Rubizhne, which had prevented buses from leaving with civilians.

A Ukrainian negotiator and adviser to President Zelensky offered a glimmer of hope over ceasefire negotiations.

Mykhailo Podolyak said: “I think we’’ll achieve some results literally in a matter of days. We will not concede in principle on any positions. Russia now understands this. Russia is already beginning to talk constructively.”

The Ukrainian atomic energy ministry announced that power had been returned to Chernobyl after it was damaged by shelling and that the plant was safe.