Dozens killed and millions stranded from India and Bangladesh floods

·3 min read
People wade through the water as they look for shelter during a flood, amidst heavy rains that caused widespread flooding in the northeastern part of the country, in Sylhet, Bangladesh, June 18, 2022.
Dozens of people have been killed and millions of others stranded in India and Bangladesh

At least 59 people are known to have died in lightning strikes and landslides triggered by severe monsoon storms in India and Bangladesh.

Millions of people have been stranded while emergency workers have struggled to reach those affected.

Forecasters are warning that the flooding is expected to get worse over the next few days.

Bangladesh government officials have described the recent flooding as the country's worst since 2004.

Unrelenting rains over the last week have inundated vast swathes of the country's north-east region, exacerbated by runoff from heavy downpours across mountains in neighbouring India.

Schools have been converted into makeshift shelters and troops have been deployed to evacuate households cut off from neighbouring communities as a result of rising waters.

People try to survive as monsoon rains swamped huge areas of the country, leaving millions of homes underwater in Sylhet, Bangladesh on June 18, 2022.
Bangladesh government officials have described the floods as the country's worst since 2004

"The whole village went under water by early Friday and we all got stranded," Lokman, whose family lives in Companiganj village, told AFP news agency.

"After waiting a whole day on the roof of our home, a neighbour rescued us with a makeshift boat. My mother said she has never seen such floods in her entire life," the 23-year-old added.

Another woman rescued from the floods said she had been unable to eat for two days.

"The water rose so quickly we couldn't bring any of our things," she told the news agency. "And how can you cook anything when everything is underwater?"

A patient is taken to upstairs as flood water enter inside Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital in Sylhet, Bangladesh on June 18, 2022.
A patient is moved to a higher floor as flood waters enter a hospital in Sylhet, Bangladesh

In Assam state in neighbouring India, more than 1.8 million people have been affected by floods after five days of incessant downpours.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters he had instructed district officials to provide "all necessary help and relief" to those caught in the flooding.

Army soldiers evacuate flood-affected villagers following heavy monsoon rainfalls in Rangia of Kamrup district, in India's Assam state on June 18, 2022.
Army soldiers evacuated flood victims following heavy monsoon rainfall in India's Assam state

This week's rains come as Bangladesh's Sylhet region was still recovering from its worst floods in nearly two decades in late May, when at least 10 people were killed and four million others were affected.

Syed Rafiqul Haque, a former lawmaker, said Bangladesh was at risk of a humanitarian crisis.

"Almost the entire Sylhet-Sunamganj belt is under water and millions of people are stranded," he was quoted by Reuters as saying.

Some 3.1 million people were displaced in the region, officials said, with 200,000 of them now being housed in makeshift shelters on higher ground.

Seasonal monsoon rains represent a lifeline for farmers across South Asia, but typically cause deaths and destruction to property every year. Bangladesh and India have both experienced increasing extreme weather in recent years.

Environmentalists - while not ascribing single weather events to climate change - do warn it could lead to more disasters, especially in countries that are low-lying and densely populated.

You may also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Makar has accident with drone during video shoot in practice

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar luckily escaped injury when he had a run-in with a drone during practice on Friday.

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • Rattlers put on strong display of offensive balance handing Stingers 3rd straight loss

    The Saskatchewan Rattlers trio of Devonte Bandoo, Tony Carr, Scottie Lindsey combined for 66 points as they handed the Edmonton Stingers their third consecutive loss by a score of 97-85 in Saskatoon on Friday. Bandoo led the way with 25 points, with Lindsey adding 21 and Carr contributing 20 points for Saskatchewan (4-4). The Stingers (4-4), whose last win came against the Montreal Alliance on June 8, were led by Jordan Baker's 17 points and 11 rebounds. Marlon Johnson also recorded a double-dou

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Planche Collective is making space for marginalized skateboarders in Montreal

    Cheers ring through Montreal's Jarry Park as skateboarders race down a hill on a cool and windy Sunday afternoon. They smack their boards on the concrete, taking turns facing off in a friendly match as part of Planche Collective's biweekly skate sessions. The collective was started last year with the mission of creating a barrier-free space for women, queer, trans, Black and Indigenous people and other people of colour to get into skateboarding — regardless of skill level. Seeing a lack of welco

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Canada's Mislawchuk earns World Cup sprint triathlon silver

    HUATULCO, Mexico — Tyler Mislawchuk earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon Sunday. The two-time Olympian from Oak Bluff, Man., finished just one second behind winner Genis Grau of Spain in a three-man foot race for the podium. Triathlon's sprint distance features a 750-metre swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Brazilian bronze medallist Miguel Hidalgo was just two seconds back of Mislawchuk, who won the Huatulco race in both 2021 and 2020. “It was a bit of a strange race,” said the 27-year

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Gibson outduels Harris as Bandits narrowly edge Shooting Stars

    The Fraser Valley Bandits defeated the Scarborough Shooting Stars in a 92-89 nail-biter on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Shane Gibson put on a show for the Bandits, leading the team with 29 points and eight rebounds to help Fraser Valley (5-2) snap the Shooting Stars' three-game winning streak. The Bandits jumped out to a 27-18 lead after the first quarter, but Scarborough (4-4) closed the gap in the second and third quarters to enter the final frame down just one. After entering the El

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi