Dozens killed in Burkina Faso attack

Map of Burkina Faso

Armed men have killed around 100 people in an attack on a village in the north of Burkina Faso, say reports quoting government and security sources.

During Friday night's raid on Solhan village, homes and the market were also burned, Reuters news agency quoted a government statement as saying.

No group has said it was behind the attack.

But Islamist attacks are increasingly common in the country, especially in regions bordering Niger and Mali.

Burkina Faso is facing a deepening security crisis, like many of its neighbours, as armed groups carry out raids and kidnappings across much of the region.

Last month, 30 people died in an attack in the east of Burkina Faso.

Africa's semi-arid Sahel region has been hit by an insurgency since militants captured large parts of northern Mali in 2012 and 2013.

French forces have been supporting troops from Mali, Chad, Mauritania, Niger and Burkina Faso to fight the militants.

But this week France halted cooperation with Mali over the recent coup there.