Dozens of Israeli civilian and military hostages taken to Gaza

Palestinians transport a reportedly captured Israeli person, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip - AFP/Getty

Dozens of Israeli hostages have been brought to Gaza by Hamas, limiting Israel’s ability to respond to Saturday’s attack and raising the possibility that a prisoner exchange will take place.

Hamas claimed to have captured 52 civilian and military hostages, keeping some under watch in Israeli border towns and transporting others through tunnels into Gaza.

Videos shared by Hamas showed troops being removed from the Israel Defense Force-controlled Erez checkpoint on the Gaza border, but many of the hostages are thought to be civilians.

An elderly woman with dementia and workers from Thailand and the Philippines were reportedly among the captives, while Israeli television showed images of a young man stripped down to his pants being led away on foot.

A spokesman for the group’s armed wing said “dozens of hostages” had been hidden in “safe places and the tunnels of the resistance”.

The officers captured reportedly include Maj Gen Nimrod Aloni, the former commander of the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) Gaza division.

Pictures posted on social media purportedly showed the officer being led through the streets by terrorists in his T-shirt and underwear, although the IDF denied that he had been taken prisoner.

Palestinian militants surround a truck reportedly carrying a captured Israeli woman - AFP/Getty

Following the kidnappings, Israeli officials launched a counter-offensive in the border towns, including Kibbutz Be’eri on the east of the Gaza Strip, and Netiv HaAsara to its north, where civilian hostages had been taken.

Rear Adm Daniel Hagari, the IDF’s top spokesman, said special forces were involved in “live firefights” to rescue the civilians, but would not comment on the number of hostages taken.

A spokesman for the terrorist group said Hamas believed it had enough Israeli hostages to secure the release of around 4,500 Palestinian prisoners, and pledged to kidnap more soldiers as the war continues.

Saleh al-Arouri, the leader of Hamas’s military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, told Al Jazeera: “What is in our hands will free all the prisoners. We captured senior officers from the occupation army.”

Hamas has previously used hostages as bargaining chips to secure the release of its own fighters.

In 2011, the group’s commanders exchanged Gilad Shalit, an Israeli soldier, for more than 1,000 prisoners held by Tel Aviv.

Of the prisoners released, 280 had been jailed for life for planning or carrying out violent attacks against Israelis, and the Israeli government later said dozens had resumed terrorist activity after their release.

There are currently thought to be around 4,500 Palestinians held in Israel on “security” grounds, including 183 from the Gaza strip.

Palestinians transport a reportedly captured Israeli civilian into the Gaza Strip - Hatem Ali/AP

Half are serving sentences, while a quarter are awaiting Israeli legal proceedings. The remainder are “administrative detainees”, who are held without charge on suspicion of planning to commit a future offence, according to figures compiled by B’Tselem, an Israeli human rights organisation.

Many other Israelis were trapped in their homes in “safe rooms” constructed to protect them in the event of an attack.

The International Committee of the Red Cross called for civilians to be left unharmed as the fighting continued.

“I want to make it clear that carrying out, or threatening to carry out, an act of hostage-taking is prohibited under international humanitarian law,” said Fabrizio Carboni, the group’s Middle East director.

“Anyone detained, including combatants, must be treated humanely and with dignity.”

Stephane Dujarric, a UN spokesman, said civilians “must be respected and protected in accordance with international humanitarian law at all times”.

Volker Türk, the UN’s high commissioner for human rights, said he was “deeply concerned at reports that Israeli civilians have been taken hostage” and called on Israeli forces conducting counter-strikes in Gaza to “take all precautions to avoid civilian casualties”.

Hostage-taking is a war crime and in violation of both the Geneva Convention and a separate UN convention on hostages ratified in 1979.

Military significance

The capture of Gen Aloni, which could not be independently verified by The Telegraph, will be seen as especially significant following his involvement in years of Israeli military operations in Gaza.

Gen Aloni is the former commander of the Gaza division of the IDF and was promoted last year to run the Depth Corps, a special forces division that conducts strikes on military targets in Palestine behind enemy lines.

In May 2021, he was responsible for running Operation Guardian of the Walls, Israel’s military response to Hamas rocket attacks against Jerusalem in Gaza.

He also commanded the Gaza division during Breaking Dawn, a three-day Israeli air-strike campaign against Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) targets in August 2022.

Gen Aloni later announced that the IDF had disabled Hamas tunnels into southern Israel.

Dawood Shihab, a spokesman for the PIJ, said on Saturday that hostage-taking was the primary purpose of the Hamas operation in Israel.

However, Mr Arouri, the Hamas military leader, said a ground battle with IDF forces was “the best scenario for us to resolve the conflict against the enemy”.

