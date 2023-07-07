Dozens injured after open-top tour double-decker collides with public bus in Manhattan

Site of a bus crash between a tourist double-decker and a city bus in the Manhattan borough of New York City - JEENAH MOON/REUTERS

Dozens of people were injured when a double-decker tour bus smashed into a public bus in a “harrowing” scene in New York City on Thursday night.

Eyewitnesses claimed passengers screamed as the open-top coach, operated by Topview NYC, sailed through a red light and “T-boned” the bus near Gramercy Park, Manhattan, at around 7pm.

The buses were reportedly packed at the time of the accident. A total of 31 people were rushed to hospital and dozens of others were treated at the scene, according to fire department official Paul Hopper.

None of the injuries were life-threatening.

The broken windshield of a bus at the site of a crash between a tour double-decker and a public bus in Manhattan - JEENAH MOON/REUTERS

The coach was going “so fast” that it hit the bus twice, according to Richard Davey, New York City Transit president.

“There were 20 New Yorkers on the X27 [public bus] just trying to get home this evening... when this tour bus behind us seemed to have blown a red light and T-boned our bus… As I understand, it was going so fast, it actually hit it twice,” he said.

“A good [bus driver] was banged up, but with no life-threatening injuries, thank goodness,” he said. “But [it] certainly was a harrowing moment for him and you know, a harrowing moment, frankly, for the other 26 or so passengers on the big bus behind us.”

Significant damage to both vehicles

Pictures taken at the scene of the incident showed significant damage to both vehicles, with the front window of the tour bus completely destroyed.

Many of the passengers were left with “cuts, bruises, scrapes, some suspected fractures, and some head and neck injuries, as well”, Mr Hopper said.

Responders had to use ladders and smash through windows to reach some of the injured, lowering them down to the ground using ropes.

Passenger Ishrak Jahan told CBS News that he saw the bus “barreling towards” him.

“I heard the lady next to me scream, so I looked up and I saw this bus barreling towards us,” he said.

“I just saw glass everywhere for a second. It was honestly like I was in a movie, I saw blood.”