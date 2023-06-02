Dozens reported dead after India train crash

People try to escape from toppled compartments following the crash

Between 30 and 50 people are reported dead and more than 100 injured by local media, after two trains collided in India's eastern Odisha state.

Nearly 50 ambulances have been sent to the scene in the Balasore district, says the state's chief secretary.

A number of carriages were derailed in Friday evening's collision.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted to say he was distressed by the incident and his thoughts were with the bereaved families.

"Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected," he tweeted.

One of the trains involved in the collision was the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, officials say.

Map

