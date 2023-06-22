Dozens Injured After 'Golf Ball-Size' Hail Pours Down On Colorado Concertgoers

Several people hoping to hear former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson left a concert venue “covered in welts and bruises” after hail and severe weather struck Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday.

Videos shared on social media show fans running for cover as hail rained down on them while others waited under an overhang as waters made their way down stairs in a weather event that appeared to cover the historic outdoor venue’s seating with hail.

Between 80 to 90 people were treated for injuries on the scene while seven were brought to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, including cuts and broken bones, according to the Denver area’s West Metro Fire Rescue.

Red Rocks, which announced a number of weather delays and calls for fans to “seek shelter” in their vehicles due to severe weather early in the evening, eventually postponed the concert on Wednesday.

Tonight was the scariest night of my life. It started pelting people with hail at Red Rocks and my sister and I luckily found shelter under a sign. I am bleeding and have huge bumps on my head from the hail. Hoping everyone made it out safely. pic.twitter.com/jong1SBuYd — nicole (@nikkitbfh) June 22, 2023

A tremendous amount of hail just rocked Red Rocks. @NWSBoulderpic.twitter.com/Qv1wiXLXwQ — Jarred Simon (@_Jsimon3) June 22, 2023

A concertgoer says her finger was broken by hail that moved across Red Rocks Wednesday evening. Her windshield was also damaged.



📸: @MyLoveLouehpic.twitter.com/pngMGpv76h — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) June 22, 2023

Red Rocks before Red Rocks after pic.twitter.com/CDWgk25mdU — ✨Golden Lou✨ ×͜× 💙💚🏁 (@StylinsonLuv28) June 22, 2023

A spokesperson for Red Rocks told Denver’s Fox 31 that “several inches of hail” were in the seats of the venue.

One concertgoer told the news station that they sought shelter in a bathroom stall for over an hour while another one described seeing people “covered in welts and bruises” due to “golf-ball size” hail.

“Me and my sister had to corner ourselves into a wall with boxes above us from the recycle over our heads to protect us. A few big ones welted us pretty good,” a fan named Mollie told the news station.

