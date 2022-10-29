‘Nine dead and 100 injured’ after stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul - reports

Medics at the scene in Seoul where around 50 were said to have had a heart attack (AFP via Getty Images)

Nine people have died and up to 100 have been left injured following a stampede during Halloween festivities in South Korea, officials have said.

According to local reports, dozens were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward through a narrow street in Seoul on Saturday night.

Choi Cheon-sik, an official from the national fire agency, said around 100 people were reported as injured during the surge in the Itaewon leisure district.

Around 50 were being treated for cardiac arrest as of early Sunday - local time, reports said.

Mr Choi said it was believed that people were crushed to death after a large crowd began pushing forward in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul.

He said more than 400 emergency workers from around the nation, including practically all available personnel in Seoul, were deployed to the streets to treat the injured.

Some local media reports earlier said the crush happened after a large number of people rushed to an Itaewon bar after hearing an unidentified celebrity visited there.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol issued a statement calling for officials to ensure swift treatment for those injured and review the safety of the festivity sites.