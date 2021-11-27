Dozens on Flight From South Africa Infected With COVID

Remko de Waal/Getty

As the world waits to find out how dangerous the super-mutated COVID variant Omicron might be, Dutch authorities revealed that 61 people arriving on two flights from South Africa—where the strain has been spreading—have tested positive.

It’s not know whether the passengers were infected with Omicron or an earlier version of the coronavirus, but the discovery underscores the possibility that the new variant has already gone global.

Previously, cases had been identified only in South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong, and Belgium—all of them travelers from countries in southern African.

The emergence of Omicron caused an international freakout, with the U.S., the U.K., and other nations banning travel from South Africa and its neighbors and the stock market taking its worst plunge of the year.

“It seems to spread rapidly,” President Joe Biden said in announcing the travel restrictions. “I’ve decided that we’re going to be cautious.”

New Mega-Mutated ‘Omicron’ COVID Strain Triggers Freakout

But the positive tests from the two KLM flights that landed at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport dramatically illustrated the potential threat. Health experts believe Omicron is behind South Africa’s recent COVID surge—and 10 percent of those on the jets were infected.

Those fliers are now in quarantine, but the specter of other infected travelers slipping through testing protocols and going on to their destinations undetected looms large.

While there have been plenty of COVID variants identified—including the Delta strain that sparked this year’s deadly surge—Omicron is of particular concern because it has more than 30 mutations to the spike protein that allows the virus to bind to human cells.

Public health officials are trying to determine if that makes it more transmissible—even in the vaccinated—and whether it causes more severe illness or carries a higher risk of death.

With so little known, many scientists are warning people to be cautious but not to panic.

Story continues

“At least from a speculative point of view we have some optimism that the vaccine should still work against a new variant for serious disease but really we need to wait several weeks to have that confirmed,” Professor Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group told the BBC.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.