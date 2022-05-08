Dozens Likely Killed in Russian Bombing of School Shelter, Ukraine Officials Say

Barbie Latza Nadeau
More than 60 people may have been killed when the school they were taking shelter in was bombed by a Russian war plane late Saturday afternoon in village of Bilohorivka, near the front lines in eastern Ukraine.

“The explosion happened inside the building. Rescuers [are] dismantling the debris as quickly as possible,” Serhii Haidai, head of the Luhansk military arm, wrote on Telegram, according to CNN. “The chances of finding [anyone still] alive are very small. There were 90 people inside the school building; 27 survived, 60 people most likely died.”

He later added that what was left of the “entire village” population had been hiding in the struck basement.

The bomb struck the school just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday as villagers were taking shelter amid increased bombardment. The initial fires caused by the bombing took more than four hours to put out. Rescuers had to abort efforts to search for victims and survivors overnight due to heavy fighting.

Many of those taking shelter in the school had escaped the bombing of a local social club that was destroyed in a missile attack. It is unclear how many children, if any, were in the school bunker at the time it was struck.

Near Odessa, fierce sea battles have been underway since Saturday with both Russia and Ukraine claiming sporadic victories. Several Russian warships have reportedly been damaged, along with Ukraine’s defense capabilities. Both sides claimed Sunday that they had control over the highly contested Snake Island in the Black Sea.

In prepared remarks to commemorate the day of Remembrance and Reconciliation to mark the end of World War II, Ukrainian president Volodmyr Zelensky could not help but highlighting hypocrisy when it comes to war and peace. “Every year on May 8, together with the entire civilized world, we honor everyone who defended the planet from Nazism during World War II. Millions of lost lives, crippled destinies, tortured souls, and millions of reasons to say to evil: never again!,” he said, according to a transcript obtained by the Guardian.

Ukraine Brutally Trolls Putin With App Tracking Russian Deaths

“This year we say, ‘Never again’ differently. We hear ‘Never again’ differently. It sounds painful, cruel. Without an exclamation, but with a question mark. You say: never again? Tell Ukraine about it.”

