Delhi office fire: Dozens killed as fire sweeps through building

Dilnawaz Pasha & Alys Davies - BBC News
·2 min read
A fire engine at the scene
About 20 fire engines were needed to tackle the huge blaze

At least 27 people have been killed and others are missing after a fire swept through a four-storey office building in Delhi.

More than 70 people were inside when the fire started and witnesses said some jumped out of windows to escape.

Women made up the majority of the office's workers. The BBC found distraught family members waiting outside a local hospital for news.

A short circuit is thought to have started the fire.

The owners of a CCTV manufacturing company which was housed in the building have been arrested in connection with the incident, according to authorities.

One of the women missing is 19-year-old Pooja, who is her family's main bread winner.

At the Sanjay Ghandi Memorial Hospital in western Delhi, her 14-year-old sister Moni told the BBC her and her mother had run to the hospital as soon as they had heard about the fire.

"She had gone to office at nine in the morning. She worked as data entry operator. She could not take her phone, so, she could not give us a call."

An Indian teenager holds up a photo of her missing sister
Among those missing is Pooja, 19
Women&#39;s shoes lie outside the charred building
Women's shoes lie outside the charred building

Her mother stood completely silent next to her younger daughter, unable to speak. Moni asked how her family will survive without her sister if she is not found alive.

Another woman waiting at the hospital, Sunita, said her 20-year-old daughter Sonam was missing.

Bursting into tears, she said that she has searched everywhere for her daughter - who worked on the building's second floor, where most of the body's were reportedly found - but was also unable to find out what had happened to her.

"When the building caught fire, there was no door to escape," she said. "How could my daughter save herself?

Offering his condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised 200,000 rupees (£2,118; $2,580) to next-of-kin in compensation for each death.

Delhi's chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that DNA tests would be used to identify the bodies, which had been "charred beyond recognition", the Hindustani Times reported.

A local official, Jogi Ram Jain, said preliminary reports suggested a short circuit had caused the fire and that the building did not have proper fire safety certification.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • India: Fire in a commercial building in Delhi kills at least 27 people

    Dozens of people have been killed after a fire in a four-storey commercial building on the outskirts of India's capital Delhi. At least 27 people have been left dead after the fire in the building - containing mainly shops - in Mundkha, with 12 people suffering burns and 50 evacuated, according to The Press Trust of India. Firefighters battled the blaze for almost five hours, with 27 fire engines in attendance.

  • Fire in commercial building in India kills at least 27

    A massive fire erupted Friday evening in a four-story commercial building in the Indian capital, killing at least 27 people and leaving several others injured, the fire control room said. Dozens of people have been rescued from the building, which contains mainly shops, the control room said. The building is located in the Mundka area in western New Delhi.

  • Deborah James: The bowel cancer campaigner says goodbye

    LIFESTYLE FEATURES: As the co-host of the You, Me and the Big C podcast moves to hospice-at-home-care, <strong>Kate Ng</strong> takes a closer look at her campaign’s success

  • Update: Woman killed after getting dragged 8 miles in Fresno. Police found this truck

    The victim’s body was too badly damaged to initially determine the gender, police say.

  • COLUMN-Ukraine war brings crisis to Sri Lanka, opportunity for India: Peter Apps

    More than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic started, Sri Lankans this week found themselves again barred from going out in public places including roads, railways, public recreation grounds and seashores, without written government permission. Instead, it was a desperate attempt to quell unrest amid economic turmoil which that has seen the prime minister and cabinet resign, parliament attacked, multiple deaths and worries about a military crackdown. With food and fuel prices skyrocketing following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, almost every country faces a cost-of-living crisis with mounting political implications.

  • Archie and Lilibet have regular playdates with this A-lister celeb's kids

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children have been rubbing shoulders with LA's elite, with an A-lister celebrity revealing his kids have playdates with them.

  • UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, immortalised in name of world’s tallest building, dies aged 73

    Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the United Arab Emirates, has died at the age of 73. A pro-Western moderniser, he was known for aligning the Gulf State closer to the US and its allies. Sheikh Khalifa also helped fund the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, which was named after him.

  • Bollywood’s Next Generation Stars Debuting in Netflix’s ‘The Archies’

    The offspring of Bollywood superstars are debuting in “The Archies,” Netflix’s coming-of-age, live action musical set in 1960s India based on the teenagers of Riverdale. Young actors Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina will feature in the film’s cast. They are joined by Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of the late actor Sridevi and […]

  • Police: 23-year-old man killed at Gambrills McDonald's

    Anne Arundel County police are investigating a shooting at the McDonald's in Gambrills that killed a 23-year-old employee. Police said officers were called around 4:50 a.m. Friday for a shooting at the McDonald's at 1130 Crain Highway. Police said the assailant walked up to the drive-thru window and shot the employee, who was identified as Britrain Marcellus Gray, who died at the scene. Police said this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence. At this time, no one is in custody.

  • A Luxury Wallet Is the Low-Key Flex You've Been Waiting For

    A luxury wallet isn't just an everyday essential worth investing in—it's a low-key flex, too. These 17 are worth the extra dough.

  • Protesters Take to the Streets in Sri Lanka's Capital Amid Economic Crisis

    Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed a new prime minister on Thursday, May 12, following a week of civil unrest amid the country’s economic crisis.Ranil Wickremesinghe served as Sri Lankan Prime Minister five previous times and replaced President Rajapaksa’s brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa after he resigned on Monday, May 9 in response to protests.Video recorded by Brendan Smith shows anti-government demonstrations held in Sri Lanka’s capital, Colombo on May 9.Demonstrators can be seen waving the Sri Lankan flag and chanting songs on Colombo’s Main Road.There have been multiple reported deaths since the protests began in early May. Credit: Brendan Smith via Storyful

  • Protesters demand arrest of former Sri Lankan PM over attack

    Protesters attacked earlier this week by supporters of Sri Lanka's government demanded Friday that the newly appointed prime minister arrest his predecessor for allegedly instigating the attack against them as they were calling for his resignation. A group of protesters camped Friday outside the official residence of new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was appointed Thursday evening by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in a bid to hold onto power and quell the island nation's political and economic crisis. For months, Sri Lankans have been forced to wait in long lines to purchase scarce imported essentials such as medicines, fuel, cooking gas and food because of a severe foreign currency shortage.

  • Minority Hindu Kashmiris protest killing of community member

    Hindus in Indian-controlled Kashmir staged protests on Friday, a day after assailants fatally shot a Hindu government employee in the disputed Muslim-majority region. Police blamed anti-India rebels for the killing of Rahul Bhat, a revenue clerk, inside an office complex in Chadoora town on Thursday. Scores of minority Hindus, locally known as Pandits, took to the streets in at least three places and blocked roads to demand that Bhat's killers be brought to justice.

  • Exclusive-Tesla puts India entry plan on hold after deadlock on tariffs-sources

    Tesla Inc has put on hold plans to sell electric cars in India, abandoned a search for showroom space and reassigned some of its domestic team after failing to secure lower import taxes, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The decision caps more than a year of deadlocked talks with government representatives as Tesla sought to first test demand by selling electric vehicles (EVs) imported from production hubs in the United States and China, at lower tariffs. But the Indian government is pushing Tesla to commit to manufacturing locally before it will lower tariffs, which can run as high as 100% on imported vehicles.

  • Sri Lankan power family falls from grace as economy tanks

    With one brother president, another prime minister and three more family members cabinet ministers, it appeared that the Rajapaksa clan had consolidated its grip on power in Sri Lanka after decades in and out of government. The three Rajapaksas resigned their cabinet posts in April, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stepped down on Monday, angry protesters attacked the family's home this week and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has not been seen outside his heavily guarded compound.

  • Denver Pickleball Player Reaches Sweet Resolution With City

    The City of Denver accused the athlete of using a permanent marker to draw on a recreation center's court.

  • Convicted killer on the run in Texas after stabbing guard and escaping during prison transfer

    A huge manhunt is now underway to find Gonzalo Lopez, a 46-year-old convicted of capital murder

  • At least 26 killed in fire in western Delhi suburb

    At least 26 people died on Friday in a fire that broke out in a four-storey building near a railway station in city state Delhi's western suburb, police said in a statement. Television footage showed smoke billowing out of the windows of the building, with firefighters helping those trapped in the upper floors to escape as hundreds watched. Police broke windows of the building to help rescue those inside "and got the injured admitted in the hospital," a police statement said, adding that 12 injured were admitted in a local hospital.

  • Sri Lanka economy crisis to get worse before it gets better, PM says

    Sri Lanka's new PM tells the BBC the country's dire economic crisis will get worse before it gets better.

  • Israeli police beat mourners at Palestinian journalist's funeral

    STORY: Israeli police officers charged at Palestinian mourners carrying the coffin of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on Friday, before thousands led her casket through Jerusalem's Old City in an outpouring of grief and anger over her killing.Packed around Abu Akleh's coffin, dozens of Palestinians began walking toward the gates of St. Joseph's Hospital.Israeli police officers, in an apparent bid to stop them proceeding by foot rather than taking the coffin by car, burst through the courtyard gates and charged at the crowd, some beating pallbearers with batons and kicking them.Officers backed the group carrying the coffin up against a wall. The casket was nearly dropped, but recovered before hitting the ground as stun grenades detonated. Israeli police said a group of Palestinains outside the hospital had thrown rocks and they were "forced to act." There was no immediate comment from Palestinian authorities.The violent scenes underlined the growing anger over Abu Akleh's killing which has threatened to add further fuel to an already raging conflict.Abu Akleh, who had covered Palestinian affairs and the Middle East for over two decades, was shot while reporting on an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday. Video footage from the moments after she was shot showed her wearing a blue vest marked "Press."Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, speaking at a memorial ceremony on Thursday, said that Israel is to blame for Abu Akleh’s death."We hold the Israeli occupation authorities fully responsible for her killing, and it will not be able to conceal the truth with this crime. This crime shall not pass without penalty.”Israel's government initially suggested Palestinian fire is responsible, but could not rule out it was Israeli gunfire that killed her. At least two of Abu Akleh's colleagues who were with her said that they had come under Israeli sniper fire.Israel has proposed a joint investigation with the Palestinians. The Palestinians have rejected the request, and have called for an international investigation.A few minutes after Friday's violence, Abu Akleh's coffin was placed in a vehicle that headed toward Jerusalem's Walled Old City. Mourners carried Abu Akleh's coffin into the Cathedral of the Annunciation of the Virgin, where the ceremony proceeded peacefully.