Dozens of dead river fish apocalyptic, says walker

"It was grim, apocalyptic even," said a local person after seeing dead fish in the Cam

A large number of fish have been found dead in the river in Cambridge this week.

Locals reported seeing many dead fish in the stretch of the Cam between Elizabeth Bridge and Ditton Meadows.

One resident said the sight was "grim - apocalyptic even".

The Environment Agency (EA) and Anglian Water suggested the cause may be low levels of dissolved oxygen in the water.

Many fish were found dead in the section of river near Ditton Meadows

Simone Chalkley, who lives in the city, saw "maybe 100" dead fish while walking along the bank.

"There were a lot - some single, large, others in batches of 10s and 20s - floating all the way along the edge," she said.

Ms Chalkley has lived in Cambridge for 31 years and said she had never seen so many dead fish at one time.

She added: "I walk by the river every week, sometimes more than once a week.

"The most I've ever seen is one or two dead fish at once, never anything on this scale.

Ms Chalkley said she reported the issue to the EA immediately.

The Environment Agency suggested low levels of oxygen in the water caused the issue

A spokesperson for the EA thanks people for reporting the dead fish and urged people to continue to do so.

They said: "Specialist fisheries officers inspected the river, where it is suspected that low levels of dissolved oxygen after heavy rainfall were the cause of the fish deaths, not pollution."

A spokesperson from Anglian Water confirmed the company attended the inspection at Ditton Meadows with the EA.

They said: "Both ourselves and the EA can confirm that the issue resulting in the death of the fish is not related to Anglian Water in any way."

