Dozens agree to settle federal lawsuits against former Florida deputy convicted of planting meth

Jeff Burlew, Tallahassee Democrat
·4 min read

Thirty-three people who say their lives were upended by former Florida deputy Zach Wester have reached a settlement in their federal lawsuits after Wester was convicted last May of planting meth on innocent drivers.

The plaintiffs, who alleged civil-rights violations by Wester and his former employer, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and defendants agreed to resolve the cases after a nearly 10-hour settlement conference at the federal courthouse in Pensacola.

Terms of the settlement, namely how much the plaintiffs will receive, were not immediately released. The parties were instructed to prepare a joint motion for dismissal within 30 days.

The settlement reaffirmed the stories of Wester’s victims, who were stopped for often minor driving infractions only to be carted off to jail on bogus felony drug charges. Prosecutors ended up dropping charges in more than 100 cases that involved the ex-lawman.

PREVIOUSLY: Former Florida deputy indicted for allegedly planting drugs during traffic stops scheduled for trial

PREVIOUSLY: Florida deputy arrested for planting meth, other drugs in nearly 120 cases: what we know

Tallahassee attorney Marie Mattox, who represented 27 of the plaintiffs, said her clients may never fully recover from their roadside encounters with Wester. Some lost their jobs, their spouses, their homes and their children as a result of the arrests.

“What happened to the plaintiffs was tragic and should never have happened to anyone,” Mattox said. “You’re supposed to be able to trust law enforcement. But this is a start to their recovery. It’s something that they can look at and say I successfully sued Zach Wester for what he did to me and was able to recover.”

Former Jackson County Deputy Zachary Wester's reflection seen on his body camera footage.
Former Jackson County Deputy Zachary Wester's reflection seen on his body camera footage.

U.S. Magistrate Judges Hope Cannon and Michael Frank presided over the settlement conference, a closed proceeding that began Tuesday morning and didn’t end until evening.

Present were all the plaintiffs and their lawyers along with attorneys for Wester, the Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Sheriffs Risk Management Fund, which will pay the settlement. Wester himself, who’s incarcerated in a Colorado prison, appeared via telephone.

'He gets to feel the pain': Wester arrest a righting of scales of justice for alleged victims

'Karma will find you': Zachary Wester's victims react to guilty verdict in drug-planting trial

“It was a marathon,” Mattox said. “I was not hopeful when we went into mediation. But once we got into it, and I saw the efforts that had been made to resolve this by the magistrate judges and the level of involvement that they had, I was optimistic. Without their help and their skill, this case would not have resolved.”

Zachary Wester's Florida Department of Corrections mug shot.
Zachary Wester's Florida Department of Corrections mug shot.

Wester, 30, was found guilty at trial last year for racketeering, fabricating evidence, official misconduct, false imprisonment and possession of controlled drugs and substances. Though initially imprisoned in Florida, he was moved out of state over concerns about his personal safety and security.

The son of a prominent law-enforcement family, Wester got his first job as a deputy in 2015, working for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, though he left after less than a year amid allegations of sexual misconduct. He started working in 2016 at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, developing a reputation as an aggressive patrol deputy with an impressive number of drug arrests.

Prosecutors allege former Jackson County Deputy Zach Wester framed more than a dozen people for drug possession during bogus traffic tops. This image was taken from Wester's body camera of his June 2018 arrest of Chris Fears, who was later cleared.
Prosecutors allege former Jackson County Deputy Zach Wester framed more than a dozen people for drug possession during bogus traffic tops. This image was taken from Wester's body camera of his June 2018 arrest of Chris Fears, who was later cleared.

By summer 2018, prosecutors in Marianna began to get suspicious of Wester based in part on inconsistencies in his police reports and body-camera footage. One particularly damning body-cam video showed him with a plastic baggie in his hand before searching a woman’s pickup truck and arresting her for possession of methamphetamine.

He was suspended and later fired amid an internal investigation and the discovery of a trove of ready-to-plant drugs and paraphernalia stashed away in the trunk of his patrol car. He was arrested in 2019 after a lengthy investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

'He thought he could get away with it':  An inside look at Zachary Wester drug planting trial

The settlement doesn’t put a complete end to the Wester case. Several additional plaintiffs, including clients of Mattox, have pending lawsuits in state court, though those could soon head to settlement talks. Last month, the 1st District Court of Appeal denied his motion for oral arguments in his criminal appeal.

Contact Jeff Burlew at jburlew@tallahassee.com or follow @JeffBurlew on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Zach Wester: Dozens settle in case of drug-planting deputy

Latest Stories

  • A spooky story with a monster happy ending for 5-year-old leukemia survivor in Florida

    Monster book born when Make-A-Wish teams 5-year-old Lake Worth Beach leukemia survivor with children's book authors from Florida, beyond.

  • DeSantis migrant flights may continue, records suggest, including to Delaware and Illinois

    Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration may keep flying migrants from the border to Democratic states using Florida taxpayer money, according to newly released public records.

  • Warnock and Walker Spar on Inflation, Honesty in Georgia Debate

    (Bloomberg) -- Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker argued over the economy and what can be done to stem inflation while accusing each other of being untruthful to Georgia voters in their first and only debate Friday night.Most Read from BloombergWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyStocks Upended by Inflation Survey’s Sobering View: Markets WrapPutin Tried for Years to Stop

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Ewart Shadoff finally wins on LPGA Tour in her 246th attempt

    CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Jodi Ewart Shadoff is finally an LPGA Tour winner in her 246th start, closing with a 1-under 71 in a nervy final round Sunday for a one-shot victory in the LPGA Mediheal Championship. Ewart Shadoff went wire-to-wire at The Saticoy Club, and the final round felt more like a roller coaster. The 34-year-old from England started with a four-shot lead, and that was gone by the time she made the turn. Paula Reto of South Africa had four birdies and took the lead when Ewart Sha

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m

  • 'The Rock' straight up invents his own chant, fires up crowd at Leafs game

    A shocked Toronto crown erupted when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared on the video scoreboard, mic in hand, during Thursday's Leafs-Capitals game.

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.