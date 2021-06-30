A dozen fire units respond to Fort Worth home in the Northside neighborhood

A fire damaged a Fort Worth home in the Northside neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Residents said there were no injuries in the fire in the 2500 block of Chestnut Avenue but around a dozen Fort Worth Fire Department units responded to the incident.

Angel Castrejon, 18, said he believes the fire was caused by an air-conditioning unit. He was the only person in the home at the time of the fire.

Neighbors said they attempted to put out the flames until the firefighters arrived, but the water they were attempting to douse flames with wasn’t enough. The home suffered damage to the walls on the front and left sides, with the fire destroying some exterior walls.

A fire department spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.