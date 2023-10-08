A dozen B.C. communities surpass daily heat record

A dozen communities in British Columbia surpassed their daily heat record Saturday, with the Quesnel area beating a record set in 1919.

Records from Environment Canada show temperatures hit 23 C on Saturday, exceeding the old record set for that day of 22.2 C.

They were recorded near Quesnel's airport south of Prince George.

In the Prince Rupert area, the high of 21.5 C replaces the old record of 18.3 set in 1943 and in Dawson Creek, the 25 C high beat the old record of 23.9 degrees set in 1952

In Port Hardy on Vancouver Island, a new record of 23.1 C surpassed the old record daily high of 18.3 set in 1964

Daily records were also set in Bella Bella, Burns Lake, Mackenzie, Pitt Meadows, Powell River, Prince George, Tatlayoko Lake and West Vancouver.

The Canadian Press