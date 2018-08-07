Dowsett confident ahead of European Championship time trial

Alex Dowsett will be in action in the time trial on Wednesday at the European Championships

ALEX Dowsett suffered a false start in his European Championship preparations when he missed his flight to Glasgow but the five-time British champion has no intention of being slow out of the blocks in Wednesday’s time trial.

The 29-year-old had been due to arrive in Scotland on Sunday evening, but instead had to push back his flight by a day after a mix-up.

Despite that misadventure, Dowsett is hopeful the damp conditions in Glasgow – one of the few parts of the country to have avoided the current heatwave – will stand him in good stead.

He explained: “It’s damp. I left glorious sunshine in Essex and arrived to a very wet Glasgow. It’s good for me, wet and corners I’ve realised over the years is something that leans in my favour over the competition. So I won’t be too unhappy if it’s a damp race.

“I messed up well and truly for the flight. This was the third time I’ve missed one. This time I basically looked at the time on my return boarding pass rather than the outward-bound one and arrived at the airport as my plane was taking off. So I booked for the following morning. It wasn’t a massive issue, I got out on a ride that morning still.

“The preparation has been pretty good. After the Giro I was a bit up and down but I struggled to find momentum again. When I was told I didn’t have the nod for the Tour, I took a week off completely and I was battling an injury from my crash in nationals and I had an allergic reaction to something as well so a week off the bike was exactly what I needed to recover.”

Since the nationals, where Dowsett finished third behind Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas and Glasgow teammate Harry Tanfield, he has been training at altitude with his team, Katusha, before competing in Ride London last weekend.

And while the crash in the road race, which left him with a bruised coccyx, has disrupted his preparations slightly, Dowsett is hopeful of taking advantage of home conditions.

He added: “It’s rolling. I’ve done a lot harder but I’ve done a lot flatter as well. It’s a very British, sporting time trial. It’s up and down, with a corners and some rough roads.

“Both Harry and I have done enough of this to have a home advantage. Just the grippy, draggy, gritty roads where you have to push a lot of watts to move not very far, so we’ll know how to ride that, and even where to ride on the roads will help.

“Everyone on the start grid should say they want to win. It’s what I want. But as I’ve got older, I’ve realised that aiming for a specific result isn’t the plan. You always want to win but I just want to get to the finish line knowing I got everything out and whatever result happens, I’ll know I couldn’t have done a whole lot more.”

