This downtown Sacramento bar silently shuttered its business. Here’s what we know

After roughly a year of business, Sacramento beer hall Loyal Legion silently closed its 55-foot-long bar with no update on when or if it will reopen.

The Portland-based company didn’t make an official announcement about the closure of its downtown Sacramento location on either its Facebook or Instagram account, but according to Google the bar is “temporarily closed.” The beer hub on 12th Street was home to 99 taps from Northern California breweries as well as cocktails and a variety of brown liquors, according to its website.

In 2015, Loyal Legion opened its first location in Portland to celebrate locally crafted ale. The business has since expanded to Beaverton, Oregon, and Sacramento.

The bar wasn’t available for comment.

Loyal Legion Sacramento is closed

Location: 921 12th St., Sacramento

The food menu was just as vast as the drink list.

Options included salads, rice bowls, burgers, sandwiches and desserts. One of the most expensive entrees was the $16 Blue Clues Burger assembled with bacon, lemon garlic mayo, tomatoes, red onion, pickles and blue cheese.

The cheapest meal on the menu was a $9 grilled cheese sandwich on sourdough bread.

The location also served three different $12 mixed drinks including an espresso martini with tequila and caffeine from Sacramento coffee shop Cora Coffee.

Cora Coffee and Loyal Legion are owned by Chefstable, a Portland-based restaurant operator with ties to more than 20 establishments including rooftop event space Aurora in Sacramento. Loyal Legion, Cora Coffee and Aurora all operate in the same building at 1201 J Street in downtown Sacramento.

An email to Chefstable wasn’t immediately answered. Cora Coffee and Aurora remain in business.

