Downtown Music Unveils ‘Summer School’ Virtual Internship

Downtown Music Holdings has announced the launch of Downtown Summer School, a week-long virtual program for continued learning about all aspects of the music industry and the business of music. The program — which, according to the announcement, “seeks to reimagine summer internships impacted by Covid-19” — will broadcast live the week of July 27 with morning sessions starting at 12 p.m. ET, followed by afternoon sessions at 3 p.m. ET. This global program will be available to all interested participants free of charge, and reflects the company’s commitment to “offering alternate learning opportunities this summer in lieu of a traditional internship,” noting that it is open not only to students, but to anyone interested in the music business.

“We’re excited to reimagine our internship program for a virtual audience this year and fuel the next generation of music business leaders and creative entrepreneurs,” said Justin Kalifowitz, CEO of Downtown Music Holdings. “We have an opportunity to reach a wider audience and educate more students than ever before. A major part of our vision for a more equitable and innovative music ecosystem is cultivating talent and demonstrating our appreciation for the business side of music. Downtown Summer School will help participants understand the building blocks of the industry so we can continue to support a thriving creative class, now and in the future.”

While Downtown Summer School is primarily targeted at high school and college students and those who are in the early stages of their careers, the program is available to anyone around the world. Downtown Summer School will feature panel discussions with executives from various Downtown divisions, including Downtown Music Publishing, Songtrust, CD Baby, and FUGA, as well as executives from Warner Records, Suntrust and Beatstars (the schedule and lineup are subject to change). Sessions include:

Crafting Hit Songs Around the World

How Unsigned Acts Distribute, Monetize and Promote their Music Today

Music on Screen

Diverse Career Paths into the Music Industry

The Future of Music Streaming

Interested participants are encouraged to sign up for Downtown Summer School by July 22 by registering at summerschool.downtownmusic.com.

