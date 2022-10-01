Downtown Markham Charity Exotic Car Show returns to support SickKids Foundation

The Downtown Markham Charity Exotic Car Show 2022 is back, supporting SickKids Foundation.

Plenty of supercars, exotic cars and high-end sports cars will be on display and 100 per cent of the proceeds from this event will support SickKids Foundation, the fundraising arm of the Hospital for Sick Children.

The organizers of this event also arranged the Unionville Exotic Car Show and many previous charity car shows for mental health at Markham Hospital and the Hand Over Hand program at Unionville High School.

The key member of this event, William Kai Phou-Pham, was born on Nov. 18, 2015 at Mount Sinai Hospital. Due to his mother’s pre-eclampsia, he was born premature at 26 weeks and 610 grams. He was transferred to SickKids Hospital where he remained for almost six months.

“While he was there, my wife and I rented an apartment downtown where we can be close to him daily. It was definitely tough seeing our son in an incubator and being fed through a tube on a daily basis,” said Kevin Pham, father of William Kai Phou-Pham.

During his stay at SickKids, William had multiple surgeries, including a heart surgery due to his patent ductus arteriosus not closing and hernia issues. There were many ups and downs, Pham said, but together the family stayed strong and are happy to say William today is a healthy six-year-old kid who loves life and is as normal as any full-term baby.

Pham and his wife are tremendously grateful for all the doctors, nurses and other staff at SickKids for all their hard work and dedication because “William would not be here today if it wasn’t for the love and care from SickKids Hospital.”

To help more children like William get better treatment and live the happy lives they deserve, Downtown Markham Charity Exotic Car Show 2022 is fundraising for SickKids so that the hospital can build a new, state-of-the-art hospital and patient support buildings, and continue breakthrough research, turning today’s discoveries into tomorrow’s cures, as well as build partnerships across the country and around the world.

“What a beautiful way to raise money and to help the SickKids Foundation continue their incredible work to provide world-class health care to children," said Billy Pang, MPP for Markham-Unionville. "The exotic cars we have always dreamed about are gorgeous and it’s such a special treat to see them up close in Markham.”

To donate online, visit http://gofundraise.sickkidsfoundation.com/goto/exotic_carshow_2022.

MORE DETAILS ARE AS FOLLOWS:

Downtown Markham Charity Exotic Car Show 2022

Date: Sunday, Oct. 2

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: 179 Enterprise Blvd., Markham

Scarlett Liu, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Economist & Sun