Downtown Lexington coffee, chocolate shop closing: ‘We didn’t make this decision lightly’

A downtown Lexington coffee shop known for its chocolate treats is closing before the end of the year.

Chocolate Holler, 400 Old Vine St. Suite 104, announced on social media that the business would be closing after Christmas.

“After careful consideration and much thought, we’ve decided to end this chapter of Chocolate Holler, owner Salvador Sanchez wrote. “We didn’t make this decision lightly. ... As of now, we plan to stay open until Christmas.”

Sanchez, who said he does not live in Lexington full time any longer, was not immediately available for comment.

Chocolate Holler offered coffee, espresso and “drinkable chocolate” that wasn’t made from powdered mixes, and upscale sweet treats including brownies, cookies, truffles and ice cream.

According to Sanchez’s post, the shop has had setbacks in the decision to close, including the COVID pandemic. But Chocolate Holler “has endured,” he said.

Chocolate Holler opened on Old Vine in downtown Lexington in 2017 and will no longer be open after Christmas 2023.

And he said he welcomes ideas for keeping the business going: “We’re open to talking about ideas you all may have, or future partnerships, or potential investors, or someone buying it & breathing new life in it, or different iterations of the business, or any great ideas the community may come up with,” Sanchez wrote online. “Feel free to send them to info@acupofcommonwealth.com.”

For now, he said in the post, they hope to share stories and celebrate the last six years. “For now, we’ll thank you for all you have shared and given,” he said. “For now, we won’t get too emotional. Plenty of time for that.”

Salvador Sanchez owns both Chocolate Holler and Cup of Common Wealth.

Sanchez opened Chocolate Holler in February 2017 as an offshoot of his popular coffee shop, Cup of Common Wealth, which is nearby on Eastern Avenue, just off of East Main Street near Thoroughbred Park.

Cup of Common Wealth appears to be staying open.