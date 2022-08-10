Downtown Greenspace Reclamation Project In Full Swing

As Swan Hills residents have undoubtedly noticed, a new major project is underway downtown. This endeavour aims to expand the greenspace in the town plaza, increasing the Town’s green infrastructure while reinventing and improving this popular public area.

The majority of the funding for this project has come from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF), a $500 million 2-year national infrastructure program aimed at building and improving community infrastructure to help said communities recover from the effects of the pandemic. The CCRF is open to non-profit organizations, municipalities and other public institutions, and Indigenous communities. The program also has fairly strict guidelines on how the funding can be used. Eligible projects include:

· Revitalizing downtown cores and main streets

· Reinventing outdoor spaces

· Creating green infrastructure

· Increasing community space accessibility

So far, the downtown project has included reclaiming part of the west side of the parking area downtown and completing the concrete work for sidewalks and pads to support tables. Over the next couple of weeks, the next step will be to start landscaping the reclaimed area to construct a green space to expand the existing downtown park. This work is still being scheduled as it is weather dependent, with the weather also significantly affecting the landscaping contractor’s scheduling to balance out their other existing projects.

Other features, such as tables and benches to create a sitting area (or areas), are planned for this project, but the details are still being finalized. Possible “museum pieces” with Swan Hills history and further information about the Town have also been discussed, but the particulars are still being worked out.

Going by the work completed so far, this project looks like it will be a wonderful addition to our town and a popular community attraction in the years to come.

Dean LaBerge, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grizzly Gazette