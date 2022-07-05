Downtown Fort Worth fireworks show canceled as grass fires break out across city

Fort Worth’s downtown fireworks show was canceled Monday night after grass fires broke out along the Trinity River.

Video by KDFW Channel 4 showed lines of fire along the banks of the Trinity River before the the show was canceled.

The show along the banks of the Trinity River at Panther Island Pavillion is billed as the biggest fireworks show in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Happy July 4th I guess? Fort Worth fire/fireworks show wheels have come off. pic.twitter.com/E2krqfnxEZ — Doc Holliday (@raccoonrocket_) July 5, 2022

The Fort Worth Fire Department has responded to 68 calls for grass and brush fires — 51 more than last year, according to a tweet from the department.

9:30PM UPDATE: Since 5PM, the #FWFD has responded to 43 grass/brush fire calls in #FortWorth. That is 68 total calls today (so far). Which is 51 MORE calls than the ENTIRE 4th of July in 2021.



It is very dry. It is breezy. It’s incredibly dangerous. One spark is all it takes. pic.twitter.com/xsaaCVrLI7 — Fort Worth Fire Department (@FortWorthFire) July 5, 2022

A representative from the department didn’t immediately respond for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.