Downtown Dike construction cost estimated at $1.9 million

·4 min read

The Drumheller Resiliency and Flood Mitigation Office held a virtual community engagement on Thursday, January 13 to provide additional information and details on the Downtown Dike and Riverside Drive project.

Panelists included project director Deighen Blakely, Downtown Dike project manager Julia Tarnowski with SweetTech Engineering, Drumheller Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Darryl Drohomerski.

“The proposed dike will provide protection for approximately 70 homes, four multi-unit residential buildings, two commercial buildings, and five community buildings--the Badlands Community Facility (BCF), Aquaplex, visitor’s information centre, Drumheller Memorial Arena, and the curling club,” Ms. Tarnowski explained during the meeting.

The entire Downtown Dike project will be split into two phases--from the Aquaplex and Riverview Terrace, and from Riverview Terrace to the intersection of Riverside Drive and 5 St E, better known as Schumacher’s corner.

Tendering for the first phase is expected to be let between February and April 2022, with the second phase tendered later in 2022; construction on the first phase is expected to wrap up by the end of June while the second phase will continue through late summer and fall.

While there is enough land to create a meandering, park-like system through Centennial Park, there are some considerable land constraints along Riverside Drive between Riverview Terrace and Schumacher’s Corner. Several alignment options were considered for this section, including extending the berm into the Red Deer River, making no changes to Riverside Drive, and various changes to the traffic flow on Riverside Drive.

Extending the berm into the river was not considered a viable option as it would cause substantial environmental impacts to the aquatic environment and is unlikely to receive approval from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) unless no other options are available.

Making no changes to the traffic flow on Riverside Drive, without extending into the Red Deer River, would require a retaining wall approximately 300 metres in length and up to 3 metres (10 feet) in height. Other options, which included reducing this portion of Riverside Drive to a one-lane one-way road, were also considered, though would require a retaining wall, some 150 metres and 1.5 metres (five feet) in height.

As retaining walls cost up to five times more than earth-filled berms, this would push the cost of the project beyond the available budget of some $3.2 million.

Preliminary estimates for the 300 metre retaining wall was projected at the full $3.2 million; modifications to the intersection at 3 Ave with a retaining wall were estimated at $3.1 million, and would require extensive roadwork that could push the actual cost beyond this estimate. Reducing traffic to a one-lane, one-way road was also estimated at some $2.2 million, though this option would still require a retaining wall and extensive riprap along a significant portion of the bank for stabilization; further costs beyond this projection are anticipated to incur due to the high cost of riprap and construction of the retaining wall.

The recommended option, to close a two-block section of Riverside Drive, is estimated at some $1.9 million. This option would not require a retaining wall and less riprap for bank stabilization, reducing projected cost overruns. The Flood Mitigation Office is currently in discussions with emergency services and sanitation about access options to mitigate concerns for residents in this area.

A traffic impact survey is underway until January 20 and more detailed traffic impact assessments are expected to be carried out in the near future to better understand traffic impacts and develop mitigation strategies. While this is not being carried out during tourist season, Ms. Tarnowski explained Alberta Transportation has several years of data that will help inform the impact assessment.

Director of Emergency Services Greg Peters noted that Emergency Services are in support of the program and believe the project to be “critical in reducing require emergency response measures during a flood event.” He added the berm alignment and design has been adjusted to better accommodate response times by emergency responders and additional accommodations are being considered.

Following the presentation, the panelists answered questions from the public regarding the project. Ms. Tarnowski and Ms. Blakely explained there is a “significant pinch point” at Schumacher’s Corner which has influenced the decision and, while other options were considered, the closure was deemed the most cost-efficient solution with the fewest impacts.

It was noted various departments, including the Downtown Area Revitalization Plan, Economic Development group, and emergency services would be consulted to ensure seasonal road closures and changes to traffic patterns will be considered in the traffic assessment.

Impacted residents in the area can expect a meeting by the end of January to review proposals for modifications to the cul-de-sac to address parking and access concerns for those residents along 4 Ave and 5 St.

Lacie Nairn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Drumheller Mail

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso

  • Barton scores 21, Nuggets beat depleted Blazers 140-108

    DENVER (AP) — Will Barton had 21 points before leaving in the third quarter with a strained neck, Nikola Jokic added 20 and the Denver Nuggets beat the depleted Portland Trail Blazers 140-108 on Thursday night. The Nuggets built their lead to 26 points in the third quarter — and this time didn't let it slip away. Two nights ago, Denver blew a 25-point lead in Los Angeles against the Clippers. The loss of big leads has become an alarming trend with the Nuggets. But not this time. Although, it did

  • Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza returns to CF Montreal on loan from Italian club

    MONTREAL — Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza will return to CF Montreal on loan from Bologna FC 1909 for the 2022 season, the Major League Soccer team said Sunday. “We are happy to have Sebastian back with the team for the upcoming season,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “We were pleased with his progress last season, so we wanted him to continue on with us. "We opted not to exercise his option but we remained in close contact with Bologna and his return is confirmed today.” Breza,

  • Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin nearing return from knee injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh centre Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn't played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking con

  • Red Storm have a bit of everything available in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft

    The St. John's Red Storm have a bit of everything available in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft, complete with Canadian passports. Want to stop goals? Try towering goalkeeper Luka Gavran, a Hamilton native who stands between 6-5 and 6-6. Need to score goals? How about dangerous forward Tani Oluwaseyi of Mississauga, Ont., the 2019 Big East Offensive Player of the Year. Gavran and Oluwaseyi were part of a global Red Storm team that featured talent from Denmark, England, France, Germany, Japan, Norway, Sp

  • China's Tianjin on partial lockdown after omicron found

    BEIJING (AP) — The numbers are small, but the major port of Tianjin may be facing China's first local outbreak of omicron of any size, less than a month before the Winter Olympics open in nearby Beijing. State broadcaster CCTV said the government has divided Tianjin and its 14 million residents into three levels of restrictions, starting with lockdown areas where people are not allowed to leave their homes at all. In control areas, each household is allowed to have one family member leave to buy

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Two more Sask. WHL teams cleared to resume activities after COVID-induced pause

    The Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats have been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with Western Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league said on Saturday. On Friday, the league announced 15 teams had recently paused activities after multiple players or staff had been added to its COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID. In Saskatchewan, they included the Warriors, the Pats, the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders. The ot

  • Seahawks face changes after first losing season in a decade

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After the first losing season in more than a decade it seems as if there will, or should, be changes coming for the Seattle Seahawks. The unknown is how deep those changes will go and how involved owner Jody Allen will be with the direction moving forward. Could they be massive and possibly include head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider, or quarterback Russell Wilson? Maybe. More likely is that there are superficial tweaks and the group that has led Seattle

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • 'My bad, babe': Former CFL running back pleads guilty for filming sexual encounter

    CALGARY — A former CFL running back has pleaded guilty to voyeurism for videotaping a consensual sexual encounter without the woman's permission. Jerome Messam, 36, appeared Monday via a video link with a Calgary court to enter the plea. Court heard from an agreed statement of facts that the two started following each other on social media while Messam was playing for the Calgary Stampeders. On Nov. 11, 2016, they decided to pick up some takeout food and have dinner together and the evening ende

  • Raptors' OG Anunoby learning to use unique blend of size, athleticism in his favour

    Anunoby is at last learning how to leverage his strength to become more efficient on offence.

  • Former Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin joins LA Kings as senior advisor

    LOS ANGELES — Former Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin joined the Los Angeles Kings as a senior advisor, the team announced Sunday. "Marc brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our hockey operations staff and will be a valuable addition to our group,” said Rob Blake, the Kings general manager, in a statement. “We look forward to his contributions.” Bergevin was in his 10th season as Montreal’s GM when he was fired on Nov. 28. The Canadiens were a woeful 6-15-2 at the time.

  • Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith runs for IOC athletes' commission

    Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith is taking his experience in hefty athletic issues and running for a position on the International Olympic Committee's athletes' commission. All athletes competing in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing will vote to fill two vacancies on the commission, which represents athletes' interests at the IOC table. Smith, whose first name is pronounced Shay, competed in track and field in the 2012 Summer Games in London, and in bobsled in the 2018 Winter Games i

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • Former CFL quarterback Ealey named for induction into College Football Hall of Fame

    Chuck Ealey no longer has to guess why he's not in the College Football Hall of Fame. Ealey, 72, was named for induction Monday. It comes over 50 years after Ealey completed his collegiate career at Toledo with a 35-0 record as its starting quarterback before embarking on a seven-year CFL career. "I was emotional about it, it was almost an avenue of, 'Oh my goodness, this is over, thank-you,' in the sense that it comes up every year," Ealey said during a telephone interview. "The only reason it