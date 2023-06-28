Downtown crime a priority for Peace River council

The RCMP presented its 2023-24 community priorities to the Town of Peace River at its June 12 council meeting.

“As part of the regular annual review of the policing contract and statistics, the town council discusses its priorities with the RCMP which then after discussions with others, set the three priorities for their operations for the year,” explains Peace River Mayor Elaine Manzer.

“This document is created every year between the Town and the RCMP to acknowledge the consultation is stating the next year priorities and indicating the Town is agreeing with the community priorities outlined in the document. The statistic resulting from these priorities are regularly reviewed with and reported by the local RCMP to the Town,” she adds.

Sgt. Dave Brown presented to council the 2022 Quarter 3 statistics on March 13, then indicated they were setting their 2023-24 community priorities and asked for the council’s input in identifying the most critical areas of importance.

The priority issues identified to focus RCMP efforts included organized crime/drug trafficking, break and enter, and police/ community relations, police visibility and community and youth engagement.

Council’s priorities were downtown crime, crime reduction and community visibility.

“The Town moved to have the mayor sign the Acknowledgement of Consultation document,” says Manzer.

“The Town is pleased with the consultation with local RCMP and views the community priorities as ones which do contain the specific priorities that the Town had provided in its discussions.”

Emily Plihal Local Journalism Initiative Reporter - South Peace News - southpeacenews.com

