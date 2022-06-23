Downtown buildings in a Central Kentucky community get destroyed by fire

A large fire in downtown Millersburg in Bourbon County destroyed several historic buildings Wednesday, according to the Herald-Leader’s news-reporting partner WKYT.

At least five buildings suffered damage, including an apartment building and the post office, WKYT reported. Officials told WKYT the damaged buildings are more than 100 years old.

No injuries were reported, according to WKYT.

As firefighters got control of the large blaze, several community members took to Facebook to share their thoughts about the buildings. An unofficial account for the city of Millersburg recounted the previous usage for the buildings, which served many purposes.

Caleb Walsh shared images of firefighters working the scene, which was covered in thick smoke.

Miranda Chaplin shared a story of her husband leaving a hay field to go work the fire. Dozens of firefighters worked countless hours to control the fire, including firefighters from Lexington.