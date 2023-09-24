Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery marries Jasper Waller-Bridge

David M. Benett - Getty Images

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery has married Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge 's brother Jasper Waller-Bridge.

The happy couple were married on Saturday (September 23) in a ceremony in London which was attended by Dockery's Downton Abbey co-stars.

Dockery, who is best known for her portrayal of Lady Mary Crawley in the ITV drama, was pictured leaving a London church holding the hand of her new husband (via Daily Mail ).

Dressed in a white gown, Dockery was photographed with a number of celebrity guests as they left St Nicholas' church in Chiswick yesterday.

Among the celebrity guests were Dockery's new husband's older sister Phoebe and her partner Martin McDonagh, and a whole host of Downton Abbey favourites. Serving as a reunion of sorts, attendees from the hugely popular period drama pictured leaving the event included Lily James, Joanne Froggatt and Laura Carmichael.

Also in attendance from the series were: Hugh Bonneville, Lesley Manville, Elizabeth McGovern, Lesley Nicol, Imelda Staunton, Jim Carter, Allen Leech and the show's creator Julian Fellowes.

Back in 2022, Dockery announced her engagement to Waller-Bridge with a bulletin in The Times, that read: "The engagement is announced between Jasper, son of Michael Waller-Bridge of King's Lynn, Norfolk, and Teresa Waller-Bridge of Battersea, London, and Michelle, younger daughter of Michael and Lorraine Dockery of Gidea Park, Essex."

Prior to this, Dockery was engaged to John Dineen who died in 2015 at the age of 34 following a battle with cancer.

Speaking about his tragic loss, the actress said: "I don't have the vocabulary to describe what it felt like. And what it still feels like. It is … sorry, give me a minute. I've never been more committed to anything in my life than to him. So at the time everything just shut down. Work, everything. Work didn't matter. You suddenly become an [oncological] expert. This stuff becomes your world, and that of course was my priority."

If you would like more information or support about living with cancer or treatment, please click here for guidance from Macmillan Cancer Support , or click here to learn more from Stand Up to Cancer .

