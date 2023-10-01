Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville split from wife Lulu after 25 years

Tristan Fewings

Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville has split from his wife Lucinda 'Lulu' Williams after 25 years of marriage.

Bonneville played the Earl of Grantham, Robert Crawley, on Downton Abbey from 2010 to 2015, and in the movies Downton Abbey in 2019 and Downton Abbey: A New Era in 2022.

A spokesperson for Bonneville announced on Saturday (September 30) via The Sun : "I can confirm that Hugh Bonneville and Lulu Williams have separated."

He and Williams were married in 1988 and have a son together.

The actor was spotted at the wedding of Downton Abbey co-star Michelle Dockery and Jasper Waller-Bridge last Saturday without his wedding ring.

Bonneville starred as Mr Brown in the movie Paddington in 2014 and its sequel Paddington 2 in 2017. He will appear in the third movie in the series, Paddington in Peru, alongside Ben Whishaw as Paddington, Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas and Emily Mortimer. Directed by Dougal Wilson, the movie will see Paddington travel back to his original home of Peru. Filming started on July 24 this year.

The actor revealed last year that he originally didn't think the sequel was going to work out and credited director Paul King for its success.

"I absolutely recognise that it's a masterpiece, but I honestly didn't think it was going to be. I remember saying to Paul [King, director], this isn't going to work," he said. "How wrong I was and… it's about the best film ever made."

"But it was a tough gig, because Paul worries away at each scene," he added. "We reshot several scenes because he wasn't satisfied, and luckily he had a producer with the genius of David Heyman to say, ok, we'll do that."

In a departure from his previous roles, Bonneville also appeared as a retired judge with a dark secret in Netflix thriller I Came By in 2022. Director Babak Anvari told Digital Spy he chose Bonneville for the role because he "genuinely wanted an actor who hadn't done this sort of villainous dark roles before."

"Hugh was my top choice as everybody knows him from his family films, comedies and Downton, and he's so incredibly brave that he wanted to do something different and come on this journey with me," he said. "I think that was part of the excitement."

